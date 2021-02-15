Kosovo holding legislative elections

CLAMOR FOR CHANGE: Vetevendosje is leading the polls with its anti-corruption platform. Its rivals say it could threaten the nation’s important alliance with the US

AFP, PRISTINA





Kosovars yesterday went to the polls in an early election that could see a new generation of politicians take the lead after tapping into widespread frustration and fatigue with the political establishment.

The general election comes after a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened social and economic crises in the former Serbian province, which declared independence 13 years ago.

Already one of Europe’s poorest economies, Kosovo is now struggling through a pandemic-triggered downturn, with vaccination yet to start for the population of 1.8 million.

Voters cast their ballots during parliamentary elections in Pristina yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Vetevendosje (Self-determination) — an anti-establishment protest movement turned political party — looks set to benefit from a growing hunger for change.

Polls place it in a comfortable first place, though potentially short of an absolute majority. The party has been campaigning on an anti-corruption platform, accusing traditional elites of squandering Kosovo’s first years of independence with graft and mismanagement.

For most of the past decade, Kosovo has been run by the former rebel commanders who led the 1990s rebellion of ethnic Albanian guerillas against Serb forces.

However, their camp is now missing its top leaders after a court in The Hague detained former Kosovar president Hashim Thaci and others in November on charges of war crimes dating back to the conflict.

Analysts say this has helped open a path for Vetevendosje, whose calls for change might even win over some who do not align with the movement’s radical past, including sometimes violent protests, anti-West rhetoric and incidents in which lawmakers unleashed tear gas in parliament.

“For many, Vetevendosje is being seen as the last resort which will either make or break the country,” said Donika Emini, executive director of CiviKos Platform, a umbrella group for non-governmental organizations.

Polls opened under snowy skies and freezing temperatures at 6am GMO and are to close 12 hours later, with initial results expected in the late evening.

“I am calling all citizens to respect all rules [in regard] to the pandemic, while they are exercising their right to vote,” Election Commission Chairwoman Valdete Daka told reporters after casting her ballot in Pristina.

Led by 45-year-old former political prisoner Albin Kurti, Vetevendosje, has finished first in the past two parliamentary polls.

However, in both cases it was eventually outmaneuvered by other parties who united to form majority coalitions.

After the 2019 election, Kurti was prime minister for a brief 50 days before his coalition crumbled. This time he is confident he can translate his victory into a lasting government.

“We are coming, they are leaving,” he told supporters ahead of the poll.

Rivals have been attacking Kurti — who enjoys great devotion among fans — of preparing “a dictatorship” that could threaten Kosovo’s important alliance with the US. They are also pledging to create jobs and raise salaries.

However, the latest polls suggest their promises are ringing hollow for many, with the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) — the party of ex-rebels — in second place, with about 20 percent of the vote, followed by the outgoing Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).

This time Kurti is also boosted by an alliance with Kosovar Acting President Vjosa Osmani, who recently joined his side after leaving the LDK.

“I think it is about time that Kosovo is led by not only a new generation of politicians in terms of age, but especially in terms of mind-set,” the 38-year-old said.