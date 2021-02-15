Kosovars yesterday went to the polls in an early election that could see a new generation of politicians take the lead after tapping into widespread frustration and fatigue with the political establishment.
The general election comes after a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened social and economic crises in the former Serbian province, which declared independence 13 years ago.
Already one of Europe’s poorest economies, Kosovo is now struggling through a pandemic-triggered downturn, with vaccination yet to start for the population of 1.8 million.
Photo: Reuters
Vetevendosje (Self-determination) — an anti-establishment protest movement turned political party — looks set to benefit from a growing hunger for change.
Polls place it in a comfortable first place, though potentially short of an absolute majority. The party has been campaigning on an anti-corruption platform, accusing traditional elites of squandering Kosovo’s first years of independence with graft and mismanagement.
For most of the past decade, Kosovo has been run by the former rebel commanders who led the 1990s rebellion of ethnic Albanian guerillas against Serb forces.
However, their camp is now missing its top leaders after a court in The Hague detained former Kosovar president Hashim Thaci and others in November on charges of war crimes dating back to the conflict.
Analysts say this has helped open a path for Vetevendosje, whose calls for change might even win over some who do not align with the movement’s radical past, including sometimes violent protests, anti-West rhetoric and incidents in which lawmakers unleashed tear gas in parliament.
“For many, Vetevendosje is being seen as the last resort which will either make or break the country,” said Donika Emini, executive director of CiviKos Platform, a umbrella group for non-governmental organizations.
Polls opened under snowy skies and freezing temperatures at 6am GMO and are to close 12 hours later, with initial results expected in the late evening.
“I am calling all citizens to respect all rules [in regard] to the pandemic, while they are exercising their right to vote,” Election Commission Chairwoman Valdete Daka told reporters after casting her ballot in Pristina.
Led by 45-year-old former political prisoner Albin Kurti, Vetevendosje, has finished first in the past two parliamentary polls.
However, in both cases it was eventually outmaneuvered by other parties who united to form majority coalitions.
After the 2019 election, Kurti was prime minister for a brief 50 days before his coalition crumbled. This time he is confident he can translate his victory into a lasting government.
“We are coming, they are leaving,” he told supporters ahead of the poll.
Rivals have been attacking Kurti — who enjoys great devotion among fans — of preparing “a dictatorship” that could threaten Kosovo’s important alliance with the US. They are also pledging to create jobs and raise salaries.
However, the latest polls suggest their promises are ringing hollow for many, with the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) — the party of ex-rebels — in second place, with about 20 percent of the vote, followed by the outgoing Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).
This time Kurti is also boosted by an alliance with Kosovar Acting President Vjosa Osmani, who recently joined his side after leaving the LDK.
“I think it is about time that Kosovo is led by not only a new generation of politicians in terms of age, but especially in terms of mind-set,” the 38-year-old said.
WIDENING SPLIT: The rare split in the Pacific Island Forum provides an opening for China to boost its influence with Pacific island nations key to the region’s stability The Pacific Islands Forum yesterday plunged deeper into crisis as four more nations vowed to leave because of a leadership dispute, upending diplomacy in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Micronesian countries — the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia — said they would follow Palau’s decision last week and pull out of the group. They are angry that their sub-grouping’s candidate to be the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna. “The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed that all five nations will initiate the formal process
FEAR OF INFECTION: Chinese authorities are offering extra pay to workers to stay put, while the US reinstituted restrictions and Canada barred flights to the Caribbean They are the annual journeys of late winter and early spring: Factory workers in China heading home for the Lunar New Year; US college students going on road trips and hitting the beach over spring break; Germans and Britons fleeing drab skies for some Mediterranean sun over Easter. All of it canceled, in doubt or under pressure because of COVID-19. Amid fears of new variants of the novel coronavirus, new restrictions on movement have hit just as people start to look ahead to what is usually a busy time of year for travel. It means more pain for airlines, hotels, restaurants and tourist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that