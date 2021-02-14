BOLIVIA
Congress pardons protesters
Congress on Friday voted to give amnesty to those prosecuted for acts of violence during the chaos that followed the November 2019 resignation of then-president Evo Morales. The lawmaking body is dominated by Morales’ Movement for Socialism (MAS) party after it romped to victory in October’s general election, which also saw Luis Arce from the party win the presidency. The law means that those prosecuted for violence during the year-long reign of president Jeanine Anez are not to face punishment. The vote met fierce resistance from opposition lawmakers, who shouted: “Dictators! Yes to democracy, no to dictatorship!” Clashes between supporters and opponents of MAS, and subsequently MAS sympathizers and the security forces left 35 dead.
PERU
Minister quits over scandal
Minister of health Pilar Mazzetti on Friday tendered her resignation, state TV reported, amid a growing scandal over claims that former president Martin Vizcarra was vaccinated against COVID-19 before the jab was available to the public. The government is yet to formally confirm she is stepping down, TV Peru said, but local media reports said her successor is to be sworn in today, and would be the fifth health minister since the pandemic first emerged in the country 11 months ago. The nation continues to be hammered by a second wave of COVID-19 — hospitals are overrun with more than 14,100 patients and have reported a lack of oxygen to treat those with breathing problems.
UNITED STATES
Anti-Trump strategist quits
Veteran Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, one of the faces of the so-called Never Trump movement, on Friday announced that he had resigned from the board of the Lincoln Project. The move follows revelations that the prominent group against former president Donald Trump knew about allegations of sexual harassment involving one of its cofounders several months before acknowledging them publicly. Schmidt made the announcement in a lengthy post on Twitter in which he shared a personal account of sexual abuse from a Boy Scout medic and a subsequent fight with depression. He also apologized for posting the private messages of a former Lincoln Project official a day earlier.
BRAZIL
Auctioned artifacts seized
Police on Friday said they had seized three pre-Columbian archeological pieces that had been auctioned at a Rio de Janeiro art gallery, adding that they plan to return them to Ecuador and Colombia. The ceramic pieces, believed to have been looted from archeological sites or museum collections, were sold last year and were recovered after an investigation into the buyers and sellers, a police statement said. Preliminary identification of the pieces as pre-Columbian was done by the historic and artistic heritage institute IPHAN, although how they arrived in the country is still unknown.
UNITED STATES
MTA recruits celebrities
Riders on New York City subways and buses are getting an earful, thanks to some famous hometown voices. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) on Friday launched a campaign that has celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Whoopi Goldberg making the announcements heard at subway stations, on trains and buses. The MTA said the announcements would run for at least a month, and highlight the importance of mask-wearing and other COVID-19 pandemic safety measures.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
