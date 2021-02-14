COVID-19: Cuomo hid COVID deaths to avoid probe: aide

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide told lawmakers the administration withheld nursing homes’ COVID-19 death toll to avoid a federal investigation, prompting Republicans to accuse him of a cover-up and demand his resignation.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa told Democratic leaders that the state rebuffed a legislative request in August last year for the tally.

She told lawmakers that then-US president Donald Trump had been tweeting about New York’s nursing-home deaths and “turned this into a giant political football,” according to a partial transcript released by the governor’s office on Friday.

The conversation took place on Wednesday on a Zoom call that included members of Cuomo’s administration and some Democratic lawmakers.

“We weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us and we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa told lawmakers, according to the transcript. “Basically, we froze.”

The disclosure, reported first by the New York Post and New York Times, was the latest blow to Cuomo, who has tried to deflect criticism that his policies increased COVID-19 deaths.

On Feb. 3, a New York Supreme Court judge ordered the New York Department of Health to release data that revealed more deaths among nursing-home residents than previously thought.

The state had excluded from its tally residents who died outside the homes, mainly in hospitals, resulting in an undercount of as much as 50 percent.

In all, more than 12,000 nursing-home and other long-term-care residents in New York have died of confirmed COVID cases, according to data as of Thursday. Approximately 3,000 deaths are attributed to the disease, but unconfirmed.

Following an investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report on Jan. 28 accusing the administration of undercounting the deaths and of obscuring data to assess the risk to patients.

Cuomo, who has said he plans to run for re-election in 2022, has said the state did not intentionally conceal deaths and that his administration was doing its best to respond amid a fast-moving, unprecedented situation.

On the Wednesday call, DeRosa said the federal government demanded answers from the Cuomo administration, but never formally opened an investigation.

Amid a COVID-19 spike, she said, the state health department could not wade through “reams of data” while trying to control the pandemic and that “none of it was reliable” in any event.

She apologized to lawmakers and said that the state did not want to release the data for fear it “was going to be used against us.”

Friday’s news ignited criticism of Cuomo from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

New York State Republican Committee State chair Nick Langworthy called for prosecution and impeachment trials “right away.”

“Not only did Cuomo’s office deliberately withhold information from the public and the Legislature, they did it to obstruct justice and dodge a federal investigation,” New York Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt said in a statement. “It’s an absolute dereliction of duty and breach of public trust, and everyone involved must be held accountable.”

There was a bipartisan call by more than a dozen state senators for Cuomo to be stripped of broad emergency powers afforded to him at the start of the pandemic, as well as for an investigation. Those are set to expire on April 30.

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said her conference would discuss how to respond.

“This was always about getting the truth and allowing information to guide our response,” she said in a statement. “That is why we had multiple hearings and another hearing scheduled for this month. And why we requested this information in the first place.”

“Politics should not be part of this tragic pandemic and our responses to it must be led by policy, not politics,” she said.