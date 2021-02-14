Trump trial heads toward vote

RESOLUTION? With Donald Trump’s lawyers wrapping up their defense on Friday, US senators were to hold a rare Saturday session to vote on whether to impeach him

AP, WASHINGTON





US Senators were expected to vote yesterday on whether former US president Donald Trump would be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol after a speedy trial that laid bare the violence and danger to their own lives and the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Barely a month since the deadly riot, closing arguments were set for the historic impeachment trial as senators arrive for a rare Saturday session, all under the watch of armed National Guard troops still guarding the iconic building.

The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings are expected to reflect a nation divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics in America.

Former US president Donald Trump’s defense attorneys Bruce Castor, left, and Michael van der Veen arrive at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP

“What’s important about this trial is that it’s really aimed to some extent at Donald Trump, but it’s more aimed at some president we don’t even know 20 years from now,” Independent Senator Angus King said.

The nearly weeklong trial has been delivering a grim and graphic narrative of the Jan. 6 riot and its consequences for the nation in ways that senators, most of whom fled for their own safety that day, said they are still coming to grips with.

Acquittal is expected in the evenly divided Senate, a verdict that could heavily influence not only Trump’s political future, but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors as they cast their votes.

US House of Representatives prosecutors have argued that Trump’s rallying cry to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for his presidency just as Congress was convening on Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s election was part of an orchestrated pattern of violent rhetoric and false claims that unleashed the mob. Five people died, including a rioter who was shot and a police officer.

The defense attorneys countered in a short three hours on Friday that Trump’s words were not intended to incite the violence, and impeachment is nothing but a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again.

Only by watching the graphic videos — rioters calling out menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-US vice president Mike Pence, who was presiding over the vote tally — did senators say they began to understand just how perilously close the country came to chaos. Hundreds of rioters stormed into the building, taking over the Senate and some engaging in hand-to-hand, bloody combat with police.

While it is unlikely the Senate would be able to mount the two-thirds vote needed to convict, several senators appear to be still weighing their vote.

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is being widely watched for cues, told party members to vote with their conscience.

Many Republicans representing states where the former president remains popular doubt whether Trump was fully responsible or if impeachment is the appropriate response. Democrats appear all but united toward conviction.

Trump is the only president to be twice impeached, and the first to face trial charges after leaving office.

On Friday, his impeachment lawyers accused Democrats of waging a campaign of “hatred” against the former president as they wrapped up their defense.

The defense team vigorously denied that Trump had incited the deadly riot and played out-of-context video clips showing Democrats, some of them senators now serving as jurors, also telling supporters to “fight,” aiming to establish a parallel with Trump’s overheated rhetoric.

“This is ordinarily political rhetoric,” said Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen. “Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles.”

However, the presentation blurred the difference between general encouragement politicians make to battle for healthcare or other causes, and Trump’s fight against officially accepted national election results, and minimized Trump’s efforts to undermine those election results.

Democratic senators shook their heads at what many called a false equivalency to their own fiery words.

“We weren’t asking them ‘fight like hell’ to overthrow an election,” US Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

Democrats say that Trump was the “inciter in chief” whose monthslong campaign against the election results was rooted in a “big lie” and laid the groundwork for the riot on the Capitol.

“Get real,” lead prosecutor Jamie Raskin said at one point. “We know that this is what happened.”