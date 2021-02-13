THAILAND
Single Thais pray for love
Hundreds of single Thais this week attended a ceremony at a Hindu shrine in Bangkok to make offerings as they prayed to find that special someone, just days ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Trimurti shrine to Hinduism’s three most powerful gods has become famous in the nation as a place people visit every Thursday in the quest to find love. However, this week’s crowd, mainly young people of all genders, was larger than usual, as the timing also coincided with an auspicious alignment of the stars. “I came here often and got a lover before, but we broke up, so I’m here to ask for a new one,” said Thanyathron Sae-aeng, 23. The ceremony began with a blast of sound from a conch shell by a Brahmin priest at 7:39pm, a timing also considered auspicious. Many in the crowd wearing masks held offerings of roses, candles, incense sticks and soda bottles, all in hues of red.
MEXICO
President warns migrants
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said many migrants believe the “doors are open” to the US following the election of President Joe Biden. However, that is not true, he said, urging migrants not to believe traffickers who tell them they could get legal status immediately. He said he welcomed Biden’s policy proposal, but that it would take time to be approved and implemented. “Now, for example, that there is a US immigration policy to regularize the situation of migrants, Mexicans and our Central American brothers, people think that now the doors are open, that President Biden is going to immediately regularize all migrants,” Lopez Obrador said. “It is not true,” he said.
CONGO
Africa cases surge 40%
Deaths from COVID-19 in Africa surged by 40 percent over the past month, the WHO said on Thursday, as the continent’s toll approaches 100,000. “Over 22,300 deaths were reported in Africa in the last 28 days, compared with nearly 16,000 deaths in the previous 28 days,” the WHO Africa office based in Brazzaville said. “This comes as Africa battles new, more contagious variants and gears up for its largest-ever vaccination drive,” the UN agency said in a statement after a virtual press conference.
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
Hijacked tanker ship freed
Maria E, a tanker ship hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea, has been freed after two days, French energy giant Total said on Thursday, adding that it was making for port in Equatorial Guinea and all its crew were safe. However, there is still no sign of the 14-strong crew of a Chinese tuna fishing boat attacked on Sunday and believed to have been used as a base for attempts to hijack several tankers, including the Maria E, maritime security consultancy Dryad Global said. Armed attackers boarded the Maria E off Sao Tome and Principe, climbing aboard as the crew holed up in the ship’s “citadel” armored safe room.
C. AFRICAN REPUBLIC
Army retakes border town
The government on Thursday said that its army, along with Russian and Rwandan allies, had recaptured a western border town from rebels, reopening a key supply route that had been blocked since December. A rebel alliance waging an offensive against the government had cut off the capital, including from much-awaited aid languishing on the Cameroonian border, but pro-government forces have recently captured a string of towns along the route that leads to Bangui.
