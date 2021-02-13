‘The Mandalorian’ actress axed over social media posts

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Gina Carano, star of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, has been dropped by Lucasfilm after sharing “abhorrent” social media posts on topics including the Holocaust.

The departure of former mixed martial arts fighter Carano — who has long stoked controversy with outspoken political views — followed an online #FireGinaCarano campaign, but has also drawn accusations of “cancel culture” from her defenders.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement to reporters.

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the spokesperson said.

Carano’s character, Cara Dune, a female warrior, had appeared in seven Mandalorian episodes across two seasons — only the show’s titular star, played by Pedro Pascal, featured more.

The post drawing the most ire was a quote Carano shared on Instagram claiming “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors.”

The message went on to compare the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust to “hating someone for their political views” today.

Carano has previously shared posts claiming: “You are more likely to be assaulted for being a [former US president Donald] Trump supporter than your race in America today,” and “If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes journalism.”

She has also shared misinformation about mask wearing and voter fraud.

According to trade Web site Deadline, Carano has also “parted ways” with giant Hollywood talent agency UTA.

Some fans rallied to Carano’s defense, with one widely shared tweet using the hashtag #WeLoveGinaCarano.

Carano also drew support from US Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican.

“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again,” he wrote. “Of course Disney canceled her.”