Dire harm from former US president Donald Trump’s false and violent incitements would vex US democracy long into the future unless the US Senate convicts him of impeachment and bars him from office, US House of Representatives prosecutors said on Thursday as they concluded two days of emotional arguments in his historic trial.
Making their case, they presented piles of new videos of last month’s deadly attack on the US Capitol, with invaders proudly declaring they were merely obeying “the president’s orders” to fight to overturn the election results as the US Congress was certifying his defeat to US President Joe Biden.
Trump is accused of inciting the invasion, which prosecutors said was a predictable culmination of the many public and explicit instructions he gave supporters long before his White House rally that unleashed the Jan. 6 attack.
Photo: Bloomberg
“If we pretend this didn’t happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who’s to say it won’t happen again?” prosecutor US Representative Joe Neguse said.
Even out of office, Trump could whip up a mob of followers for similar damage, Democrats said.
Trump’s defense was to take the Senate floor yesterday, arguing that as terrible as the attack was, it clearly was his doing.
The proceedings could finish with a vote this weekend by the senators who are sitting as impeachment jurors.
The Democrats, with little hope of conviction by two-thirds of the evenly divided Senate, were also making their most graphic case to the US public, while Trump’s lawyers and the Republicans were focused on legal rather than emotional or historic questions, hoping to get it all behind as quickly as possible.
Five people died in the Capitol chaos and its aftermath, a domestic attack unparalleled in US history.
Trump’s second impeachment trial, on a charge of incitement of insurrection, has echoes of last year’s impeachment and acquittal over the Ukraine matter, as prosecutors warned senators that Trump has shown no bounds and would pose a continuing danger to the civic order unless he is convicted.
Even out of the White House, Trump holds influence over large swaths of voters.
The Democratic House members acting as prosecutors on Thursday drew a direct line from Trump’s repeated comments condoning and even celebrating violence — praising “both sides” after the 2017 outbreak at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — and urging his rally crowd last month to go to the Capitol and fight for his presidency.
He spread false claims about election fraud and urged his supporters to “stop the steal” of the presidency.
Prosecutors used the rioters’ own videos from that day to pin responsibility on Trump.
“They truly believed that the whole intrusion was at the president’s orders,” US Representative Diana DeGette said. “The president told them to be there.”
At the White House, Biden said he believed “some minds may be changed” after senators on Wednesday saw chilling security video of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, including of rioters searching menacingly for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-US vice president Mike Pence.
Rioters roamed the halls chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” and eerily singing out, “Where are you, Nancy?” in search of Pelosi.
