Attacks on Asians stoke fear in Bay Area Chinatowns

‘SADNESS AND RAGE’: Authorities recorded 18 crimes against Asian-Americans near Oakland’s Chinatown in the past two weeks alone, the Alameda district attorney said

AP, OAKLAND, California





Police were stepping up their patrols and volunteers were increasing their street presence after several violent attacks on older Asians stoked fear in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Chinatowns and subdued the celebratory mood leading up to Lunar New Year.

City officials have also visited Chinatowns in San Francisco and Oakland this week to address residents’ safety concerns and condemn the violence.

They vowed to combat a problem that has been simmering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but sparked new outrage after two unprovoked attacks were caught on video within a span of days and spread widely online.

A worker cleans a street in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Jan. 31 last year. Photo: AP

In one, a young man shoved Vicha Ratanapakdee to the ground on Jan. 28 as he was taking his morning walk in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood. The 84-year-old Thai man’s head struck the pavement, and he died two days later in a hospital. Prosecutors charged a 19-year-old with murder and elder abuse.

On Jan. 31, a security camera caught a man in a hooded sweatshirt barreling into a 91-year-old Asian man in Oakland’s Chinatown, causing him to fall face-first into the pavement, narrowly missing a bike rack.

Police arrested the suspect and said he had assaulted a couple on the same block later that day and another on Monday last week.

In just the past two weeks, authorities recorded 18 crimes against Asian-Americans around Oakland’s Chinatown, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said.

Community advocates said the attacks have left many older Asians fearful about going out to shop for the Lunar New Year, the most important holiday in several East Asian countries that marks the beginning of the lunar calendar.

Shops and restaurants are typically bustling in Chinatowns this time of year, but the pandemic and safety concerns have dampened the festive atmosphere.

“There’s a huge amount of sadness and rage in the community,” Asian Pacific Environmental Network director Alvina Wong said. “Folks are on edge and tense, and don’t know when the next thing is going to happen. They see what’s happening in other cities, and it’s not stopping.”

The attacks represent the latest spike in verbal and physical attacks against Asian-Americans since COVID-19, which emerged in China, reached the US.

Stop AAPI Hate, launched by two advocacy groups to encourage Asian-Americans to report such incidents, has documented more than 3,000 attacks to date.

O’Malley said older Asians are targeted because of the stereotype that they do not report crimes due to language barriers.

Her office is investigating whether the attacks were racially motivated and has launched a special response unit focused on crimes against Asian-Americans, especially older Asians.

She said her team would focus on outreach and encourage victims to report crimes.

“For many of the seniors, it’s not part of their nature or culture to call the police. Some of them come from countries where you do everything to avoid the police,” O’Malley said.

“So the more they meet with us and understand our culture, the more people will open up to us about what’s been happening to them,” she said.

New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong visited Chinatown twice in his first week to build trust with business owners and residents and let them know about the increased presence of police there.