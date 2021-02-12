World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Small tsunami detected

Small tsunami waves were detected in South Pacific islands after an undersea earthquake near the Loyalty Islands early yesterday morning. Waves of 10cm were measured in Vanuatu and a smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko wrote on Twitter that the tsunami warning had been canceled, adding: “Fiji, we are safe.” The US Geological Agency said the quake was strong and shallow, at magnitude 7.7 and just 10km deep.

MALAYSIA

Vaccines for foreigners

The government yesterday said it is to extend its free COVID-19 vaccination program to all foreigners residing in the country, including students, refugees and undocumented migrants. It is expected to begin its vaccine rollout at the end of this month, aiming to cover at least 80 percent of its 32 million population within a year. However, priority is to be given to Malaysians, with the vaccination schedule for foreigners to be announced at a later date, the Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee said in a statement.

NEW ZEALAND

MP wins battle against ties

Maori Party coleader Rawiri Waititi has won his battle against wearing a tie in parliament, ending a longstanding dress requirement that he describes as a “colonial noose.” Waititi this week sparred over the dress code with Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard, who has the job of enforcing the rules. Mallard had previously warned Waititi that he needed to wear a tie and then on Tuesday kicked him from the debating chamber after Waititi showed up wearing a traditional pendant around his neck called a hei tiki. However, Mallard changed course the following evening — after a committee meeting during which lawmakers heard from Maori. “The majority of the committee was in favor of removing the requirement for ties to form part of ‘appropriate business attire’ for males,” he wrote, adding that ties would no longer be required.

YEMEN

AQAP leader still at large

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Khalid Batarfi appears to be still at large, despite a UN report that claimed he had been under arrest for months, the SITE Intelligence Group and two local tribal leaders said yesterday, after he was seen in a video released by the group. Batarfi, the leader of the Yemeni affiliate, talks about the storming of the US Congress on Jan. 6 in the video, which came out on Wednesday. In the 20-minute video, Batarfi says: “Storming the Congress is only the tip of the iceberg of what will come to them, God willing.” Two tribal leaders in al-Bayda, where AQAP is active, said it was likely the person arrested was not Batarfi, but another group member.

IRAN

Tehran breaching deal: UN

Tehran has carried out its plan to produce uranium metal, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday. It has over the past few months accelerated breaches of a 2015 deal’s restrictions on its atomic activities, potentially complicating efforts to bring the US back into the deal under President Joe Biden. “Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today informed IAEA Member States about recent developments regarding Iran’s R&D activities on uranium metal production as part of its stated aim to produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor,” the IAEA said.

FRANCE

Nun aged 117 survives virus

Europe’s oldest person, nun Sister Andre, yesterday turned 117 after surviving COVID-19 last month and living through two world wars, with a special birthday feast including her favorite dessert — baked Alaska. Born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, Sister Andre said that she did not realize that she had caught COVID-19, which infected 81 residents of her retirement home in Toulon, killing 10 of them. “I’m told that I got it,” the nun said, ahead of her birthday. “I was very tired, it’s true, but I didn’t realize it.” Sister Andre said her favorite food is lobster and she enjoys a glass of wine. “I drink a small glass of wine every day,” she said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Virus worldwide fits in can

All of the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating in the world could fit inside a single cola can, a calculation by a local mathematician has shown. Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University mathematician Kit Yates worked out there are about 2 quintillion SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time. Yates said that he used the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 — at an average of about 100 nanometers — and then figured out the volume of the spherical virus. The total is less than in a single 330ml cola can, he said.

FRANCE

Ancient shell horn played

After more than 17,000 years of silence and decades forgotten in the Museum of Natural History in Toulouse, a shell fashioned into a horn by our prehistoric ancestors has been played again as a result of new research published on Wednesday. Scientists believe that the ancient conch, from a species of large sea snail still present in the Atlantic and North Sea, is so far the oldest wind instrument of its type to be found. The shell, unearthed in 1931 in the Pyrenees, was initially assumed to be a ceremonial drinking cup, but a new examination found that it was altered to make tones close to C, C sharp and D.

UNITED STATES

Old gear spurs CFC spike

A study by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has found that global emissions of chlorofluorocarbon-11 (CFC-11), a key chemical known to destroy the ozone layer, fell to 52,000 tonnes in 2019, which is comparable to the 2008-2012 average — before an emissions spike. The spike had been attributed to unauthorized production of chemicals in China, but in 2017, researchers found that equipment manufactured before a 2010 ban on the production of CFCs had been degrading and leaking volumes of CFCs. In 2018 and 2019, China tightened enforcement and a study by University of Bristol researchers suggests that it worked. Atmospheric observations showed that about 60 percent of the global decline in CFC-11 was from reduced emissions from eastern China after 2017.

TURKEY

Space program unveiled

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled an ambitious 10-year space program. Speaking on Tuesday evening during a live televised event, the president said that the first goal was to make contact with the moon in 2023, the centennial of the founding of the republic. Other missions include sending astronauts into space, building a spaceport, and developing satellite and meteorology technology. “I hope that this roadmap, which will carry Turkey to the top league in the global space race, will come to life successfully,” the president said. “Our feet will be on Earth, but our eyes will be in space.”