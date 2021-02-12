US Coast Guard rescues Cubans stranded 33 days

AP, MIAMI





Two men and a woman had lost track of the days as they survived on a diet of coconuts, conches and rats for more than one month after they were cast away on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba.

US Coast Guard officials said that the trio from Cuba told them that their boat had capsized in rough waters and they were able to swim to Anguilla Cay, where they spent 33 days before they were spotted and rescued.

The uninhabited island of rocky ground and palm trees is part of an atoll of the Bahamas that is much closer to Cuba and monitored by the US Coast Guard for strandings of refugees trying to reach US soil.

US Coast Guard pilot Lieutenant Riley Beecher said that while on a routine mission on Monday, his crew saw what looked like flags waving in the usually brown and light-green topography.

“I thought: ‘Let’s take a closer look.’ I had never seen anything on that island,” Beecher said. “Then I saw two people were frantically waving their hands, trying to get us to come down.”

The Coast Guard initially dropped some water and a radio to be able to communicate, but later on Monday, another crew flew back to bring more supplies.

US Coast Guard pilot Lieutenant Justin Dougherty, who flew on the second trip, said that the woman was low on blood sugar and was given packets to get her levels back to normal.

“They definitely seemed very relieved,” he said after they had been discovered and offered supplies. “They had lost track of exactly what day it was.”

Dougherty quoted that the stranded travelers as saying that the coconuts kept them hydrated and that they also ate the meat of conches and rats.

It could have been worse had they not found palm trees, or had it been hotter.

“I was amazed that they could go for that long and sound as coherent,” Dougherty said. “Hydration was the most important aspect.”

They were rescued on Tuesday morning and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center with no serious injuries.

The US Customs and Border Patrol took custody of the three Cubans from the Key West hospital and they were taken to a facility in Pompano Beach, the Coast Guard said.

Immigration officials did not immediately say whether they would be deported.