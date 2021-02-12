Two men and a woman had lost track of the days as they survived on a diet of coconuts, conches and rats for more than one month after they were cast away on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba.
US Coast Guard officials said that the trio from Cuba told them that their boat had capsized in rough waters and they were able to swim to Anguilla Cay, where they spent 33 days before they were spotted and rescued.
The uninhabited island of rocky ground and palm trees is part of an atoll of the Bahamas that is much closer to Cuba and monitored by the US Coast Guard for strandings of refugees trying to reach US soil.
US Coast Guard pilot Lieutenant Riley Beecher said that while on a routine mission on Monday, his crew saw what looked like flags waving in the usually brown and light-green topography.
“I thought: ‘Let’s take a closer look.’ I had never seen anything on that island,” Beecher said. “Then I saw two people were frantically waving their hands, trying to get us to come down.”
The Coast Guard initially dropped some water and a radio to be able to communicate, but later on Monday, another crew flew back to bring more supplies.
US Coast Guard pilot Lieutenant Justin Dougherty, who flew on the second trip, said that the woman was low on blood sugar and was given packets to get her levels back to normal.
“They definitely seemed very relieved,” he said after they had been discovered and offered supplies. “They had lost track of exactly what day it was.”
Dougherty quoted that the stranded travelers as saying that the coconuts kept them hydrated and that they also ate the meat of conches and rats.
It could have been worse had they not found palm trees, or had it been hotter.
“I was amazed that they could go for that long and sound as coherent,” Dougherty said. “Hydration was the most important aspect.”
They were rescued on Tuesday morning and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center with no serious injuries.
The US Customs and Border Patrol took custody of the three Cubans from the Key West hospital and they were taken to a facility in Pompano Beach, the Coast Guard said.
Immigration officials did not immediately say whether they would be deported.
WIDENING SPLIT: The rare split in the Pacific Island Forum provides an opening for China to boost its influence with Pacific island nations key to the region’s stability The Pacific Islands Forum yesterday plunged deeper into crisis as four more nations vowed to leave because of a leadership dispute, upending diplomacy in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Micronesian countries — the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia — said they would follow Palau’s decision last week and pull out of the group. They are angry that their sub-grouping’s candidate to be the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna. “The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed that all five nations will initiate the formal process
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leadership rift yesterday widened as the Marshall Islands voiced its disapproval with the central political body in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Palau has already announced that it is pulling out of the organization and is today to meet the Marshall Islands and other Micronesian members of the forum to discuss what has been described as “a huge fracture” in regional unity. The row erupted on Thursday, when the Micronesian candidate to be the organization’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna, after a
FEAR OF INFECTION: Chinese authorities are offering extra pay to workers to stay put, while the US reinstituted restrictions and Canada barred flights to the Caribbean They are the annual journeys of late winter and early spring: Factory workers in China heading home for the Lunar New Year; US college students going on road trips and hitting the beach over spring break; Germans and Britons fleeing drab skies for some Mediterranean sun over Easter. All of it canceled, in doubt or under pressure because of COVID-19. Amid fears of new variants of the novel coronavirus, new restrictions on movement have hit just as people start to look ahead to what is usually a busy time of year for travel. It means more pain for airlines, hotels, restaurants and tourist