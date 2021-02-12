Georgia launches criminal investigation into Trump

ELECTION MEDDLING? Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent letters to state officials notifying them of the probe and seeking to preserve election records

Reuters, WASHINGTON





Prosecutors in Georgia’s biggest county have opened a criminal investigation into former US president Donald Trump’s attempts to influence the state’s election results in November last year, ordering government officials to preserve documents in the second-known criminal probe facing Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent letters to state officials, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, notifying them of the investigation and seeking to preserve “all records potentially related to the administration” of the state’s Nov. 3 election.

The investigation includes “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office, and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration,” Willis said in the letters, dated Feb. 10.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds a news conference in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 6 last year. Photo: Reuters

The investigation by Willis is the most serious probe facing Trump in Georgia, after he was recorded in a Jan. 2 phone call pressuring Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results based on unfounded voter fraud claims.

Although the letters do not specifically name Trump, a spokesman for Willis said that the investigation would include the former Republican president’s Jan. 2 call in which he urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his Georgia loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The transcript quotes Trump as telling Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” which is the number Trump needed to win.

Prosecutors in Willis’ office have begun reviewing Trump’s Jan. 2 call and relevant case law to assess the strength of potential charges against Trump, two people familiar with the investigation said.

Willis has hired several high-level prosecutors who could be assigned to work the case if it goes to trial, the sources said.

In addition to last month’s phone call, Trump made a call in December last year to Georgia’s head elections investigator, Raffensperger’s office has said.

In a statement, Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, accused Democrats of attempting “to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump.”

“Everybody sees through it,” Miller said.

The letters, which were first reported by the New York Times, asked state officials to preserve records, including “those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of persons who were administering that election.”

Willis’ office is to begin requesting grand jury subpoenas as soon as next month, the letters said.