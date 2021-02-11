World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Koala rescued after pileup

A koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in the country’s south. The animal’s rescuer said she got out of her vehicle to investigate what had caused the pileup. Nadia Tugwell, with her coat in hand, teamed up with a stranger clutching a blanket to capture the marsupial. A concrete highway divider had blocked the koala’s crossing. The koala later was released in a forest.

NEW ZEALAND

China ban prompts query

The government yesterday said it is urgently seeking clarification from Chinese authorities after Beijing suspended imports from two of its seafood factories. Shipments from a Sanford Ltd facility that processes mussels and a Sealord Group fish processing plant have been suspended due to “issues around the interpretation of the World Health Organization’s COVID guidance, and food safety management,” the Ministry for Primary Industries said. The move followed live video audits by Chinese customs at both premises late last month, it said. Chinese shoppers are growing reluctant to buy overseas food products after COVID-19 infections were reported among people handling such items.

CAMBODIA

Vaccination program begins

The country yesterday launched its COVID-19 inoculation drive, using 600,000 vaccine doses donated by China, with the sons of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and government ministers among the first recipients. Hun Sen had vowed to take the first dose, but later said that at 68 he was above the age to get the vaccine, made by Sinopharm. His sons and the justice and environment ministers were among the first to get it instead. “I feel even more confident that I have a defense system in my body against COVID,” said Hun Manet, the prime minister’s eldest son, flashing a thumbs-up sign at the Calmette Hospital in the capital, Phnom Penh.

CHINA

Publisher imprisoned

Publisher Geng Xiaonan (耿小南), 46, who spoke out in support of a dissident academic, has been jailed for three years in Beijing after she pleaded guilty to illegal business operations. Geng and her husband, Qin Zhen, were arrested in September last year on suspicion of publishing thousands of illegal titles. According to reports, Geng told the court she was guilty of the charges against her, that she was the primary decisionmaker, and asked it to show leniency to her husband and staff who were just following instructions. She also asked for leniency for herself, because she was sole carer to her ailing father. Qin was given a suspended sentence of two-and-a-half years.

ISRAEL

People take up screaming

Tired of COVID-19 confinement and seeking both communion and emotional release, some Israelis have taken to group screaming. While some Israelis take part in street demonstrations, others take to nature and shout to the heavens. “We decided to meet, our group together, in order to take the group screaming so that we can release our bad energies,” Mary Peery said, leading 10 mostly elderly companions on a yell-punctuated hike through an orange orchard and over a hilltop. “When we do it in a group it’s like a prayer ... and maybe God will hear us and release us from this COVID-19 curse.” To scream, the group stood in choric proximity and removed their masks.

UNITED STATES

‘Gorilla Glue’ fails on hair

Louisiana resident Tessica Brown last week posted a video on TikTok saying that she used “Gorilla Glue” industrial-strength spray adhesive after her regular hair product ran out. “Bad, bad, bad idea,” said Brown, on the verge of tears. Her story has gone viral. On Saturday, Brown posted photographs of herself at a hospital, but the visit failed to solve the problem. She started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to cover the medical costs of her treatment and had raised more than US$15,000 by Tuesday.

FRANCE

Le Pen on trial for IS tweets

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen yesterday went on trial on charges that she broke hate speech laws by posting images of Islamic State (IS) atrocities on Twitter. Opinion polls show that Le Pen is likely to face off again against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential contest, after her National Rally party made its strongest showing ever in the 2017 vote. Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015, a few weeks after IS militants killed 130 people in attacks in Paris, in response to a journalist who drew a comparison between IS and her party.

UNITED KINGDOM

Fossil fuels linked to deaths

Air pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal and oil was responsible for 8.7 million deaths globally in 2018, research has found. Countries with the most prodigious consumption of fossil fuels are experiencing the highest death tolls, with the study finding more than one in 10 deaths in both the US and Europe were caused by the resulting pollution, along with nearly one-third of deaths in eastern Asia. “We are discovering more and more about the impact of this pollution,” said Eloise Marais, a geographer at University College London and a study coauthor. “The more we look for impacts, the more we find.”

UNITED STATES

Oscars shortlist unveiled

An expose about government corruption around a Bucharest nightclub fire, a look into the extent of the FBI’s surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr and an exploration of the origins of the disability rights movement are among the documentary films that are advancing to the next round of Oscar voting. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences yesterday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary feature, international feature, original song, original score, visual effects and makeup, and hairstyling. Titles as diverse as Tenet (for score and visual effects), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (for the original song Wuhan Flu) and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story (for score, song and makeup) are in the initial mix. Academy award nominations are to be unveiled on March 15.

UNITED STATES

Suit against Trump winds up

A former contestant on The Apprentice is trying to get her defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump moving again now that he is out of office. Summer Zervos — who is suing Trump for calling her a liar after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2007 — last week asked New York State’s highest court to dismiss an appeal from Trump that had put the case on hold. The appeal had argued that a sitting president cannot be sued in a state court. Now that he is out of office, the “issues presented have become moot,” Zervos’ lawyers, Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza, wrote in yesterday’s filing.