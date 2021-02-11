Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals — a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug kingpin as he reigned over the cocaine trade in Colombia.
Escobar and his Medellin cartel are long dead, but one of the zoo’s prized specimens is flourishing in the tropical countryside in and around the palace-turned-theme park — the hippopotamus.
Like the man who introduced them to this country after obtaining them from a US zoo, they are a source of endless controversy.
Photo: AP
Government attempts to control their reproduction have had no real impact on population growth, with the number of hippos increasing in the past eight years from 35 to between 65 and 80.
A group of scientists has said that the hippos pose a major threat to the area’s biodiversity, and could lead to deadly encounters between the huge animals and humans.
The hippo numbers could reach about 1,500 by 2035 if nothing is done, they said, adding that some of the animals should be killed.
“I believe that it is one of the greatest challenges of invasive species in the world,” said Nataly Castelblanco-Martinez, an ecologist at the University of Quintana Roo in Mexico and lead author of the group’s study.
The idea of killing some in the herd has drawn some criticism and is likely to see more. There was an outcry years ago when three hippos wandered from the Escobar compound and were causing problems, and one was killed by hunters sent after the animals.
The humans in this rural area have embraced the hippos as their own, in part because of the tourist dollars they bring in.
However, the experts have said that the government’s attempt to keep down numbers by sterilizing some hippos just is not enough.
The scientists began last year working on the hippo population forecast after one of the animals chased and severely injured a poor farmer. Their study was published in the journal Biological Conservation last month.
Another study last year by researchers at the University of California, San Diego found that the hippos are changing the quality of the water in which they spend much of their time and defecate.
Escobar in the 1980s arranged for three female hippos and one male to be brought to his 2,225 hectare estate, Hacienda Napoles.
After his death in a shoot-out with authorities in 1993, most of the exotic animals were relocated or died, but the hippos were abandoned at the estate due to the cost and logistical issues associated with transporting 3-tonne animals.
Local authorities are trying sterilization, but that is a complex and expensive process.
First, an animal must be tricked into entering a huge metal corral to be sedated. Then a team of wildlife experts must spend about three hours cutting through the animal’s thick skin and then try to find its reproductive organs, which is not easy.
Zoos in other countries have shown interest, but bureaucratic red tape has gotten in the way.
Castelblanco-Martinez understands the appeal of hippos, even describing a baby hippo as “the most beautiful thing in the world,” but said that the discussions over their future in Colombia should not be ruled by the warm feelings that the animals generate.
“We have other invasive species in Colombia that have undergone normal protocols, and no one ever makes a fuss because they are fishing lionfish,” she said referring to a fish native to the Indo-Pacific region that is now an invasive species in the Atlantic Ocean. “You can’t even talk about [culling hippos] because the rejection is staggering... I am being called a murderer.”
