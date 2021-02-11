Ex-Nazi guard aged 100 charged as accessory to murder

AP, BERLIN





German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations that he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said on Tuesday.

The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp from 1942 to 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing, said Cyrill Klement, who led the investigation of the centenarian for the prosecutors’ office in Neuruppin.

The man’s name was not released in line with German privacy laws. Despite his advanced age, the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial, although accommodations might need to be made to limit how many hours per day the court is in session, Klement said.

A man walks through the gate of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp with the phrase Arbeit Macht Frei (“Work Sets You free”) in Oranienburg, Germany, on Jan. 27, 2019. Photo: AP

The Neuruppin office was handed the case in 2019 by the special federal prosecutors’ office in Ludwigsburg tasked with investigating Nazi-era war crimes, Klement said.

It comes after prosecutors in the northern town of Itzehoe last week announced accessory to murder charges against a 95-year-old woman who worked during the war as the secretary of the SS commandant of the Stutthof concentration camp.

That case and the charges against the 100-year-old man rely on recent legal precedent in Germany establishing that anyone who helped a Nazi camp function can be prosecuted for accessory to the murders committed there.

Efraim Zuroff, the chief Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said that the two new cases serve as “vital reminders to the dangers of anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia.”

“The advanced age of the defendants is no excuse to ignore them, and allow them to live in the peace and tranquility they denied their victims,” he said.

The state court in Neuruppin, northwest of the town of Oranienburg, where Sachsenhausen was located, needs to evaluate the case and the fitness of the defendant, and then set a trial date, Klement said.

Sachsenhausen was established in 1936 as the first new camp after Adolf Hitler gave the SS full control of the Nazi concentration camp system.

It was intended to be a model facility and training camp for the labyrinthine network that the Nazis built across Germany, Austria and occupied territories.

More than 200,000 people were held there between 1936 and 1945, and tens of thousands died of starvation, disease, forced labor, and other causes, as well as through medical experiments and systematic SS extermination operations, including shootings, hangings and gassing.

Exact numbers on those killed vary, with upper estimates of about 100,000, although academics suggest figures of 40,000 to 50,000 are likely more accurate.

In its early years, most prisoners were either political prisoners or criminal prisoners, but also included some Jehovah’s Witnesses and homosexuals.

The first large group of Jewish prisoners was taken there in 1938 after Kristallnacht, an anti-Semitic pogrom.

Sachsenhausen was liberated in April 1945 by the Soviet Union, which turned it into a brutal camp of its own.