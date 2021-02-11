Protesters yesterday returned to the streets of Myanmar after the most violent day yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy under elected Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
The US and UN condemned the use of force against protesters, who demand the reversal of the coup and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, other detained leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) and democracy advocates.
“We cannot stay quiet,” youth leader Esther Ze Naw told reporters. “If there is bloodshed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them take over the country.”
Photo: AP
Thousands of people joined demonstrations in the main city, Yangon. In the capital, Naypyitaw, hundreds of government workers marched in support of a growing civil disobedience campaign, which was started by health workers.
A doctor said one protester was expected to die from a gunshot wound to the head in Tuesday’s protests.
She was wounded when police fired guns, mostly in the air, to clear protesters in Naypyitaw.
Three other people were being treated for wounds from suspected rubber bullets, doctors said.
Protesters were also hurt in Mandalay and other cities, where security forces used water cannon and arrested dozens. State media reported injuries to police during their attempts to disperse protesters, who were accused of throwing stones and bricks.
The military has imposed restrictions on gatherings and a night curfew in the country’s biggest cities.
The US Department of State said it was reviewing assistance to Myanmar to ensure those responsible for the coup face “significant consequences.”
“We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected government, release those detained and lift all telecommunication restrictions and to refrain from violence,” department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington.
The UN called on Myanmar’s security forces to respect people’s right to protest peacefully.
“The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable,” UN Resident Coordinator in Myanmar Ola Almgren said.
The protests are the largest in Myanmar in more than a decade, reviving memories of almost a half-century of direct army rule and spasms of bloody uprisings until the military began relinquishing some power in 2011.
A doctor in Naypyitaw said the woman who was shot in the head with a live bullet remained in a critical condition, but was not expected to survive.
Social media video verified by Reuters showed her with other protesters some distance from a row of riot police as a water cannon sprayed and several shots could be heard.
The woman, wearing a motorcycle helmet, suddenly collapsed. Pictures of her helmet showed what appeared to be a bullet hole.
Myanmar’s army took power citing allegations of fraud in an election on November last year that Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party won by a landslide.
The electoral commission dismissed the army’s complaints.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
WIDENING SPLIT: The rare split in the Pacific Island Forum provides an opening for China to boost its influence with Pacific island nations key to the region’s stability The Pacific Islands Forum yesterday plunged deeper into crisis as four more nations vowed to leave because of a leadership dispute, upending diplomacy in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Micronesian countries — the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia — said they would follow Palau’s decision last week and pull out of the group. They are angry that their sub-grouping’s candidate to be the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna. “The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed that all five nations will initiate the formal process
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leadership rift yesterday widened as the Marshall Islands voiced its disapproval with the central political body in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Palau has already announced that it is pulling out of the organization and is today to meet the Marshall Islands and other Micronesian members of the forum to discuss what has been described as “a huge fracture” in regional unity. The row erupted on Thursday, when the Micronesian candidate to be the organization’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna, after a