World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Birthrate drops 15 percent

The number of newborns last year plummeted 15 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Public Security said, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family. Last year, the nation saw 10.04 million births, the ministry said on Monday, compared with 11.79 million in 2019. Of those born last year, 52.7 percent were boys and 47.3 percent girls. In recent years, many couples have been reluctant to have children due to the rising cost of healthcare, education and housing. The abandoning of the decades-long one-child policy in 2016 has not provided much impetus to the country’s birthrate.

UNITED STATES

Biden, Modi hail Quad

President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad grouping of countries, which is seen as a way to push back against China’s growing assertiveness in the region. India, the US, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China’s increasing activity in the Indo-Pacific region, diplomats have said. Biden spoke to Modi on Monday night in his first call since taking office last month and noted that India-US ties are held together by a shared commitment to democratic values. “The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad,” the White House said in a statement.

THAILAND

Jab drive to rely on Sinovac

The government is to rely on COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech to begin an inoculation drive that aims to cover about two-thirds of the nation’s eligible population by the end of this year. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Sinovac’s shots for emergency use parallel to the arrival of the first shipment of 200,000 doses later this month, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday. However, the bulk of the nation’s vaccine needs are to be met by AstraZeneca’s jabs to be produced by a local drugmaker, he said. The authorities were earlier betting on the delivery of 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccine shots to begin inoculation of its front-line health workers, but the firm’s dispute with the EU has delayed shipments.

MOROCCO

Workers die in flooded plant

Heavy rains flooded an illegal garment factory in the northern city of Tangier, killing at least 28 workers on Monday, state television quoted a medical official as saying. That raised the death toll from 24, reported earlier by MAP news agency. Local authorities said that firefighters and emergency workers rescued 10 people from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa. Rescuers searched for others who might have been trapped in the sudden flooding. The number of laborers at the site was not immediately known. An investigation was opened. A shaken unidentified woman who emerged from the flooded basement told Tanja News, a local Web site, that no one was prepared for the deluge. “There was nothing to worry about. We were working as usual,” the woman said. “And then because it was raining, as you can see ... the water started entering, a little water, even my shoes didn’t get wet. But suddenly...” Emotions kept her from finishing her sentence.

COLOMBIA

Cuba warns of rebel attack

Havana has tipped off Bogota about a plan by the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group to attack the capital in the “next few days,” Minister of Defense Diego Molano said in a statement on Monday. “The Colombian government received from the Cuban ambassador ... Jose Luis Ponce a communication with an alleged terrorist attack that was being planned for Colombia by the ELN group,” he said. Since May 2018, Havana has hosted a delegation from ELN. Cuba said in the memo that it had shared the intelligence with the rebel delegation on the island, but that the ELN representatives “expressed total ignorance” of the plot.

UNITED STATES

Georgia probes Trump call

The office of Georgia’s secretary of state on Monday opened an investigation into a phone call between former president Donald Trump and the state’s top elections official in which the then-president said he wanted to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state, an official said. Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, confirmed the investigation. Trump had refused to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and focused much of his attention on Georgia, a traditionally red state that he narrowly lost. During the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected. The investigation stems from a complaint by George Washington University Law School professor John Banzhaf III, the investigative case sheet showed.

UNITED STATES

Hacker tried to poison water

A hacker breached computer networks at an Oldsmar, Florida, water treatment plant, remotely delivering a 100-fold boost in a chemical that is highly dangerous in concentrated amounts. After gaining access to a city computer on Friday, the hacker changed the level of sodium hydroxide — which is used to remove metals and control acidity — from 100 parts per million (ppm) to 11,100ppm, Pinellas County sheriff Bob Gualtieri told a press conference on Monday. This is a “significant and potentially dangerous increase,” he said. The operator of the water plant, whose computer was remotely taken over by the hacker, immediately lowered the level of the chemical, also known as lye, as soon as the hacker left the computer system. This move prevented any harm to the public and the drinking water, Gualtieri said. It is not yet known if the breach originated inside or outside of the country, Gualtieri said.

UNITED STATES

NY can’t charge Manafort

Almost four years after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign chairman was targeted by special counsel Robert Mueller, and about two years after state prosecutors charged him, Paul Manafort is finally free of the threat of jail. The government’s scrutiny of Manafort ended when New York state’s top appeals court on Thursday issued a ruling that effectively means Manafort cannot be prosecuted by Manhattan’s district attorney. The New York Court of Appeals’ ruling ends District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s attempt to bring a “pardon-proof” case against Manafort. Convicted of federal financial-crime and illegal-lobbying charges and sentenced in 2019 to seven-and-a-half years in prison, Manafort was pardoned by Trump in December. Two lower courts in New York had previously ruled that Vance’s case was so similar to the federal case that it was barred by the so-called double-jeopardy law.