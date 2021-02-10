The US Department of Justice (DOJ) would ask US attorneys who were appointed by former president Donald Trump to resign from their posts, as US President Joe Biden’s administration moves to transition to its own nominees, a senior department official said on Monday.
However, the US attorney overseeing the federal tax probe involving Biden’s son, Hunter, is to remain in place.
Acting US Attorney General Monty Wilkinson called US Attorney David Weiss, who runs the federal prosecutor’s office in Delaware, and asked him to remain on the job, the official said.
Photo: AP
The department has been investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions.
The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president. Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of the investigation in December after a round of subpoenas was issued in the case.
The Associated Press (AP) has reported that the subpoena seeking documents from Hunter Biden in December asked for information related to more than two dozen entities, including Ukraine gas company Burisma.
Separately, US Attorney John Durham, who was appointed in October by then-attorney general William Barr as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, is to remain in that capacity, the senior department official said, but is expected to resign from his other position as the US attorney in Connecticut.
The official could not publicly discuss the internal deliberations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The transition process, which happens routinely between administrations, is expected to take weeks and would apply to a few dozen US attorneys who were appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate.
Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by Trump have already left their positions, some in recent weeks.
It is fairly customary for the US attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic and do not necessarily happen all at once.
In 2017, then-US attorney general Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 US attorneys who were holdovers from former US president Barack Obama’s administration.
The US attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president and are generally nominated with a recommendation from a home-state senator. The 93 US attorneys are responsible for overseeing offices of federal prosecutors and charged with prosecuting federal crimes in their jurisdictions.
The US Senate has yet to schedule a confirmation hearing for Biden’s attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leadership rift yesterday widened as the Marshall Islands voiced its disapproval with the central political body in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Palau has already announced that it is pulling out of the organization and is today to meet the Marshall Islands and other Micronesian members of the forum to discuss what has been described as “a huge fracture” in regional unity. The row erupted on Thursday, when the Micronesian candidate to be the organization’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna, after a