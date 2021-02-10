Bogota to legalize Venezuelan migrants

HUMANITY: A new statute that would allow Venezuelan migrants who are in Colombia illegally to get 10-year residence permits is expected to benefit up to 1 million people

AP, BOGOTA





Colombia on Monday said it would register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees in the country without papers, to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to healthcare and legal employment opportunities.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said that through a new temporary protection statute, Venezuelan migrants who are in the country illegally would be eligible for 10-year residence permits, while migrants who are on temporary residence would be able to extend their stay.

The new measure could benefit up to 1 million Venezuelan citizens who are living in Colombia without papers, as well as hundreds of thousands who need to extend temporary visas.

Colombian President Ivan Duque, right, greets UN High Commissioner for Refugees Italian Filippo Grandi in Bogota on Monday. Photo: AFP

Duque announced the protection measure in a stately government palace in Bogota while standing with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

“As we take this historic and transcendental step for Latin America we hope other countries will follow our example,” Duque told a room full of ambassadors and diplomats, who were invited to witness the announcement.

Grandi said the new policy would improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of impoverished people, and called it an “extraordinary gesture” of humanity, pragmatism and commitment to human rights.

The Colombian government estimates that 1.8 million Venezuelans are living in the country, and that 55 percent of them do not have residence papers.

Most have arrived since 2015 to escape hyperinflation, food shortages and an increasingly authoritarian government.

Duque said that registering the undocumented immigrants and refugees would benefit Colombia’s security agencies and would also make the provision of social services, including COVID-19 vaccines, more efficient.

The government said Venezuelans who arrive legally in Colombia within the next two years would also be allowed to apply for temporary protection.

The new policy came after former US president Donald Trump signed an executive order in the last days of his presidency that halted deportations of tens of thousands of Venezuelans living in the US.

Colombia’s new temporary protection statute would be implemented as migrants leaving Venezuela find it harder to settle in other South American countries, due to land border closures and growing anti-immigrant sentiment.

In Ecuador, hundreds of Venezuelans are stuck along the country’s southern border following Peru’s decision to send tanks and troops to the area to stop illegal border crossings.

Other popular destinations for Venezuelan migrants include Panama and Chile, which have imposed visa requirements that make it harder for Venezuelans to move to those countries.

According to the UN, there are 4.7 million Venezuelan migrants and other refugees in other Latin American countries after fleeing the economic collapse and political divide in their homeland. Colombia is home to more than one-third of them.

Duque said that while Colombia’s decision would provide some relief, he did not expect it to stop the Venezuelan exodus.

“If we want to stop this crisis countries have to reflect about how to end the dictatorship in Venezuela,” he said. “We have to think about how to set up a transitional government and organize free elections.”