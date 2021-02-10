New Zealand yesterday announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar, the first major international move to isolate the country’s ruling junta following a coup.
Unveiling the measures, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for the international community to “strongly condemn what we’re seeing happen in Myanmar.”
“After years of working hard to build a democracy in Myanmar, I think every New Zealander would be devastated to see what we’ve seen in recent days led by the military,” she told reporters. “Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Ardern said the measures would include travel bans on senior military figures.
The Burmese military last week detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party, ending a decade of civilian rule.
New Zealand wants the UN Human Rights Council to hold a special session to discuss developments in Myanmar, Ardern said.
She added that New Zealand’s aid programs in Myanmar — worth about NZ$42 million (US$30.44 million) — would continue with safeguards that they did not benefit, or come under the control of, the military junta.
“We’re being very cautious with whatever aid and development work we do there that we are not propping up that regime,” she said.
New Zealand has limited leverage on the Burmese military, Ardern said, adding that Aung San Suu Kyi had personally thanked her during past meetings for Wellington’s help during the country’s transition to democracy.
“While it may seem New Zealand’s position on this may not seem particularly relevant, one of the last occasions when I had the opportunity to meet and talk with Aung San Suu Kyi, she specifically mentioned some of our representatives from New Zealand in Myanmar,” Ardern said.
The junta last week proclaimed a one-year state of emergency, promising to hold fresh elections after that, without offering any precise timeframe.
In doing so, they ended Myanmar’s 10-year experiment with democracy after close to 50 years of military rule.
The generals justified the coup by claiming that the elections held in November last year —which the NLD won by a landslide — were fraudulent.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leadership rift yesterday widened as the Marshall Islands voiced its disapproval with the central political body in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Palau has already announced that it is pulling out of the organization and is today to meet the Marshall Islands and other Micronesian members of the forum to discuss what has been described as “a huge fracture” in regional unity. The row erupted on Thursday, when the Micronesian candidate to be the organization’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna, after a