The Pacific Islands Forum yesterday plunged deeper into crisis as four more nations vowed to leave because of a leadership dispute, upending diplomacy in a region where the US and China are competing for influence.
Micronesian countries — the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia — said they would follow Palau’s decision last week and pull out of the group.
They are angry that their sub-grouping’s candidate to be the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed that all five nations will initiate the formal process of withdrawal from the Pacific Islands Forum,” the leaders said in a joint communique issued yesterday.
The Micronesians had said that it was their turn to fill the post under an informal arrangement that has stood for decades and claimed that the snub showed the forum was biased toward members from the South Pacific.
“The forum has lost its original intent to be a regional body,” Nauruan President Lionel Aingimea said in a statement.
The 18-member forum is mostly made up of island nations, along with Australia and New Zealand, and is a key element of the US allies’ diplomatic efforts in the region.
It has become influential on the issue of climate change, amplifying the voice of many of the region’s island nations that are threatened by rising seas and ever-more intense typhoons.
A rare split in the forum’s ranks provides a potential opening for China to boost its influence with the sparsely populated but strategically important Pacific island nations, which would alarm the US and Australia.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she was “saddened” by the Micronesians’ decision.
Forum protocols meant that it could take up to one year for the departures to take effect, Ardern said, adding that in the meantime, New Zealand would lobby dissenting nations to remain.
“We’re going to do what we can to encourage leaders to stay,” she told reporters. “The strength of the Pacific Islands Forum is its wide representation and of course we want to see that remain.”
There was no immediate response from the forum, although its chairman, Tuvaluan Prime Minister Kausea Natano was defiant in the wake of Palau’s departure last week, saying that he was “steadfast” in his support of Puna becoming the next forum secretary-general.
“This was a consensus decision following an agreed process... We have upheld our principles and values as characterized through the Pacific way,” he said.
Natano also said that after last week’s vote on Puna’s appointment, the Micronesian leaders had withdrawn their threat to leave the forum, and that the organization remained unified.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leadership rift yesterday widened as the Marshall Islands voiced its disapproval with the central political body in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Palau has already announced that it is pulling out of the organization and is today to meet the Marshall Islands and other Micronesian members of the forum to discuss what has been described as “a huge fracture” in regional unity. The row erupted on Thursday, when the Micronesian candidate to be the organization’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna, after a