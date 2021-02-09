World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Chinese incursion protested

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato yesterday said Tokyo had protested after two Chinese coast guard ships entered waters off the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), which are also claimed by Taiwan and Japan, on Saturday and Sunday. “We made a strong protest through diplomatic routes both in Tokyo and Beijing, strongly demanding that they immediately stop their moves to try to approach Japanese fishing vessels, and that they swiftly leave the territorial waters,” Kato said. He said Japan’s coast guard ships “repeatedly demanded they leave, while ensuring safety of fishing vessels.” “Japan can never tolerate” such moves, Kato said. Last year, Chinese ships were confirmed in the contiguous zone of the islets for a total of 333 days, an all-time high.

SOMALIA

Opposition shuns president

The country’s opposition leaders have announced that they no longer recognize President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, after his term expired without a political agreement on a path toward elections to replace him. “Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognize Farmajo as president. The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure,” the opposition leaders said in a statement issued late on Sunday, referring to the president by his nickname.

PAKISTAN

Climbers feared dead

Military helicopters yesterday searched for three missing climbers on the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, as hope of their survival faded rapidly. Muhammad Ali Sadpara, 45, of Pakistan, John Snorri, 47, of Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr, 33, of Chile, were last seen on Friday at about noon at what is considered the most difficult part of the climb: the Bottleneck, a steep and narrow gully just 300m shy of the 8,611m-high K2. The spot is just above the ceiling of helicopters, which have been searching for three days now.

SAUDI ARABIA

Death sentences commuted

Three young men from the minority Shiite community on Sunday had their death sentences commuted to 10 years in prison, officials said, as the kingdom seeks to improve its human rights record. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoon and Abdullah al-Zaher were arrested as minors in 2012 on terrorism-related charges after they took part in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring uprisings. “It feels odd to talk about progress when a young man has spent nearly a decade on death row for attending a peaceful demonstration, but today’s ruling is clearly a positive step,” said Maya Foa, director of the UK-based campaign group Reprieve.

CANADA

New virus strains detected

Health authorities in Toronto on Sunday announced that they had discovered the first two known cases of the Brazilian and South African variants of COVID-19 in the city. A patient diagnosed with the Brazilian variant has been hospitalized, Toronto Public Health said in a statement. He had recently arrived from Brazil, it said. The resident with the South African strain had no recent travel history and no known contact with any recently returned travelers, it added. “Scientists and medical professionals are concerned that these variants are more transmissible than the original coronavirus,” it said. The Brazilian variant has been blamed for a disastrous surge in infections in the Brazilian city of Manaus.