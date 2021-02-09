JAPAN
Chinese incursion protested
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato yesterday said Tokyo had protested after two Chinese coast guard ships entered waters off the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), which are also claimed by Taiwan and Japan, on Saturday and Sunday. “We made a strong protest through diplomatic routes both in Tokyo and Beijing, strongly demanding that they immediately stop their moves to try to approach Japanese fishing vessels, and that they swiftly leave the territorial waters,” Kato said. He said Japan’s coast guard ships “repeatedly demanded they leave, while ensuring safety of fishing vessels.” “Japan can never tolerate” such moves, Kato said. Last year, Chinese ships were confirmed in the contiguous zone of the islets for a total of 333 days, an all-time high.
SOMALIA
Opposition shuns president
The country’s opposition leaders have announced that they no longer recognize President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, after his term expired without a political agreement on a path toward elections to replace him. “Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognize Farmajo as president. The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure,” the opposition leaders said in a statement issued late on Sunday, referring to the president by his nickname.
PAKISTAN
Climbers feared dead
Military helicopters yesterday searched for three missing climbers on the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, as hope of their survival faded rapidly. Muhammad Ali Sadpara, 45, of Pakistan, John Snorri, 47, of Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr, 33, of Chile, were last seen on Friday at about noon at what is considered the most difficult part of the climb: the Bottleneck, a steep and narrow gully just 300m shy of the 8,611m-high K2. The spot is just above the ceiling of helicopters, which have been searching for three days now.
SAUDI ARABIA
Death sentences commuted
Three young men from the minority Shiite community on Sunday had their death sentences commuted to 10 years in prison, officials said, as the kingdom seeks to improve its human rights record. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoon and Abdullah al-Zaher were arrested as minors in 2012 on terrorism-related charges after they took part in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring uprisings. “It feels odd to talk about progress when a young man has spent nearly a decade on death row for attending a peaceful demonstration, but today’s ruling is clearly a positive step,” said Maya Foa, director of the UK-based campaign group Reprieve.
CANADA
New virus strains detected
Health authorities in Toronto on Sunday announced that they had discovered the first two known cases of the Brazilian and South African variants of COVID-19 in the city. A patient diagnosed with the Brazilian variant has been hospitalized, Toronto Public Health said in a statement. He had recently arrived from Brazil, it said. The resident with the South African strain had no recent travel history and no known contact with any recently returned travelers, it added. “Scientists and medical professionals are concerned that these variants are more transmissible than the original coronavirus,” it said. The Brazilian variant has been blamed for a disastrous surge in infections in the Brazilian city of Manaus.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
A Chinese-Australian billionaire was yesterday awarded A$590,000 (US$450,028) in damages after winning a defamation suit over a state broadcaster’s investigation that suggested he was a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member who bribed Australia lawmakers to make decisions in China’s interests. Chau Chak Wing (周澤榮), a businessman, philanthropist and political donor, sued Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) and Fairfax Media over the joint investigation that was broadcast on the national Four Corners program and published in newspapers in 2017. Federal Court Justice Steven Rares ruled in Sydney that the 45-minute television program, presented by investigative journalist Nick McKenzie, contained several defamatory suggestions. Two claims were