Philippines says to meet US to iron out troop agreement

Reuters, MANILA





The Philippines and the US would meet this month to iron out differences over a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Manila’s top diplomat said, amid renewed concerns in the region over China’s assertive maritime agenda.

The Philippines in November last year suspended its decision to terminate the VFA for a second time to allow it to work with Washington on a long-term mutual defense pact.

“The suspension was intended that we should continue working and I am narrowing down the issues and soon we will meet ... and iron out whatever differences we have,” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin told ANC news channel yesterday, adding that a meeting was likely in the last week of this month.

He declined to elaborate on the terms of a potential agreement.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte notified Washington in February last year that he was canceling the deal amid outrage over a senator and ally being denied a US visa.

However, he has extended the termination process, which has now reached US President Joe Biden’s term.

The VFA provides the legal framework under which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the country and experts say without it their other bilateral defense agreements, including the Mutual Defense Treaty, cannot be implemented.