INDONESIA
Tiger caught after killing
An escaped white Bengal tiger that killed a Sinka Zoo keeper was found on Saturday, wandering in the jungle near the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan, police said. Another tiger that broke free was shot dead earlier. “We found and captured the second tiger by sedating it with a tranquillizer,” local police chief Prasetiyo Adhi Wibowo said. The pair of 18-month-old female Bengal tigers escaped from the zoo after days of torrential rain created a hole near their enclosure. A 47-year-old male zookeeper and several animals were found dead near the tiger cage.
SAUDI ARABIA
Armed drone intercepted
An armed drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthis was intercepted, state media said yesterday, a day after the US moved to delist the rebels as a terrorist group. The Saudi-led military coalition “intercepted and destroyed an armed drone,” spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. “It was launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the south of the region.” The incident was not immediately claimed by the Houthis.
UNITED KINGDOM
Beijing boycott urged
Senior political figures have called on the country’s athletes to boycott next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics in response to widespread human rights abuses in China. Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey and Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant said that the government and the British Olympic Association should act. “The evidence that a genocide is now occurring in western China is so clear that the UK and the whole world must now stand up to Beijing and use every available tool to stop it,” Davey said. “All five categories of genocide behavior, according to the Genocide Convention, are already in play in Xinjiang province. So I think it’s just extraordinary that the British government seems to have no backbone about it,” Bryant said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Thinnest house up for sale
Blink and you could easily miss it. Wedged between a doctor’s surgery and a hairdressing salon, London’s thinnest house is only identified by a streak of dark blue paint, but the five-floor house in Shepherd’s Bush, which is 1.6m at its narrowest point, is on the market for ￡950,000 (US$1.3 million). The property, originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors, was built some time in the late 19th or early 20th century. The house still has an old-fashioned glass shopfront. David Myers, an assistant sales manager at Winkworth estate agents, which is selling the property, said that it is worth its price tag because “it’s a bit of London magic.”
UNITED STATES
Napping man ingests earbud
A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after healthcare workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus. Worcester, Massachusetts, resident Brad Gauthier, who detailed his experience on Facebook, went to bed on Monday listening to music. He woke up on Tuesday, shoveled snow for about an hour, and then went inside to take a sip of water, but it would not go down, and he had to lean over to drain it from his throat. Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep. An X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed that he had swallowed the earbud.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
A Chinese-Australian billionaire was yesterday awarded A$590,000 (US$450,028) in damages after winning a defamation suit over a state broadcaster’s investigation that suggested he was a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member who bribed Australia lawmakers to make decisions in China’s interests. Chau Chak Wing (周澤榮), a businessman, philanthropist and political donor, sued Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) and Fairfax Media over the joint investigation that was broadcast on the national Four Corners program and published in newspapers in 2017. Federal Court Justice Steven Rares ruled in Sydney that the 45-minute television program, presented by investigative journalist Nick McKenzie, contained several defamatory suggestions. Two claims were