World News Quick Take

INDONESIA

Tiger caught after killing

An escaped white Bengal tiger that killed a Sinka Zoo keeper was found on Saturday, wandering in the jungle near the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan, police said. Another tiger that broke free was shot dead earlier. “We found and captured the second tiger by sedating it with a tranquillizer,” local police chief Prasetiyo Adhi Wibowo said. The pair of 18-month-old female Bengal tigers escaped from the zoo after days of torrential rain created a hole near their enclosure. A 47-year-old male zookeeper and several animals were found dead near the tiger cage.

SAUDI ARABIA

Armed drone intercepted

An armed drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthis was intercepted, state media said yesterday, a day after the US moved to delist the rebels as a terrorist group. The Saudi-led military coalition “intercepted and destroyed an armed drone,” spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. “It was launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the south of the region.” The incident was not immediately claimed by the Houthis.

UNITED KINGDOM

Beijing boycott urged

Senior political figures have called on the country’s athletes to boycott next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics in response to widespread human rights abuses in China. Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey and Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant said that the government and the British Olympic Association should act. “The evidence that a genocide is now occurring in western China is so clear that the UK and the whole world must now stand up to Beijing and use every available tool to stop it,” Davey said. “All five categories of genocide behavior, according to the Genocide Convention, are already in play in Xinjiang province. So I think it’s just extraordinary that the British government seems to have no backbone about it,” Bryant said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Thinnest house up for sale

Blink and you could easily miss it. Wedged between a doctor’s surgery and a hairdressing salon, London’s thinnest house is only identified by a streak of dark blue paint, but the five-floor house in Shepherd’s Bush, which is 1.6m at its narrowest point, is on the market for ￡950,000 (US$1.3 million). The property, originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors, was built some time in the late 19th or early 20th century. The house still has an old-fashioned glass shopfront. David Myers, an assistant sales manager at Winkworth estate agents, which is selling the property, said that it is worth its price tag because “it’s a bit of London magic.”

UNITED STATES

Napping man ingests earbud

A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after healthcare workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus. Worcester, Massachusetts, resident Brad Gauthier, who detailed his experience on Facebook, went to bed on Monday listening to music. He woke up on Tuesday, shoveled snow for about an hour, and then went inside to take a sip of water, but it would not go down, and he had to lean over to drain it from his throat. Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep. An X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed that he had swallowed the earbud.