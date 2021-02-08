Pope Francis has broken with Catholic tradition to appoint a woman as an undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, the first to hold the post with voting rights in a body that studies major questions of doctrine.
Frenchwoman Nathalie Becquart is one of two new undersecretaries on Saturday named to the synod, where she has been a consultant since 2019.
The appointment signals the pontiff’s desire “for a greater participation of women in the process of discernment and decisionmaking in the church,” said Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the synod.
“During the previous synods, the number of women participating as experts and listeners has increased,” he said. “With the nomination of Sister Nathalie Becquart and her possibility of participating in voting, a door has opened.”
The synod is led by bishops and cardinals who have voting rights and also comprises experts who cannot vote, with the next gathering scheduled for autumn next year.
A special synod on the Amazon in 2019 saw 35 female “auditors” invited to the assembly, but none could vote.
The pope has signaled his wish to reform the synod and have women and laypeople play a greater role in the church.
He named Spaniard Luis Marin de San Martin as the other undersecretary in the synod.
Becquart, 52, a member of the France-based Xaviere Sisters, has a master’s degree in management from HEC Paris business school and studied in Boston before joining the order.
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
Discovering there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history — but what if scientists decided to collectively ignore evidence suggesting it already happened? That is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, who argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that sped through the solar system in 2017 is that it was alien technology. Sound kooky? Avi Loeb said the evidence holds otherwise, and is convinced that his peers in the scientific community are so consumed by groupthink they are unwilling to
A Chinese-Australian billionaire was yesterday awarded A$590,000 (US$450,028) in damages after winning a defamation suit over a state broadcaster’s investigation that suggested he was a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member who bribed Australia lawmakers to make decisions in China’s interests. Chau Chak Wing (周澤榮), a businessman, philanthropist and political donor, sued Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) and Fairfax Media over the joint investigation that was broadcast on the national Four Corners program and published in newspapers in 2017. Federal Court Justice Steven Rares ruled in Sydney that the 45-minute television program, presented by investigative journalist Nick McKenzie, contained several defamatory suggestions. Two claims were