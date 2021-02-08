Cuba on Saturday announced that private activity would be authorized in most sectors, a major reform in the communist country, where the state and its companies dominate economic activity.
The measure, which was unveiled in August last year by Cuban Cuban Minister of Labor and Social Security Marta Elena Feito, was on Friday approved during a meeting of the Cuban Council of Ministers, according to the daily Granma, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party of Cuba.
MAJOR CHANGE
Until now, private activity — which has been authorized in Cuba since 2010, but whose real boom dates back to the historic warming of ties between Cuba and the US, initiated at the end of 2014 under then-US president Barack Obama — was limited to a list of sectors set by the state.
“The previous list of 127 [authorized] activities has been eliminated,” Feito said.
From now on, a list will determine the sectors reserved for the state, which will be a minority.
“Of the more than 2,000 activities in which private work is allowed ... only 124 will be limited, partially or totally,” Feito said, without giving further details, although they are expected to include industries considered strategic to the state, include media, health and defense.
“That private work continues to develop, is the objective of this reform,” she said, adding that this “will help free the productive forces” of the private sector.
RAISING EMPLOYMENT
Currently, more than 600,000 Cubans work in the private sector, or 13 percent of the workforce on the island of 11.2 million.
They are employed mainly in gastronomy, transportation and renting rooms to tourists, but these sectors were hard-hit by stepped-up sanctions under then-US president Donald Trump’s administration, as well as by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to many business owners suspending their licenses.
The reform is “an important step to increase employment,” Cuban Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil wrote on Twitter.
This is “good news” and “a step in the right direction,” even if, “unfortunately, it took too long to be approved,” University of Havana economist Ricardo Torres wrote on Twitter.
