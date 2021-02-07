World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Rain to help control fire

Firefighters battling a devastating bushfire that has destroyed 86 homes on the outskirts of Perth in Western Australia hope heavy rain forecast over the weekend would help douse the flames, state authorities said yesterday. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in Perth, complicating a five-day lockdown imposed on Monday after Western Australia detected its first COVID-19 infection in 10 months. State Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the fire had been contained, but is still burning. “We expect light rain to commence early this afternoon, but the really heavy rain that will really help us with the fire won’t occur until later this evening and into tomorrow,” Klemm told a news conference.

CHINA

Probe sends image of Mars

The Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said on Friday, as the mission prepares to touch down on the Red Planet later this year. The spacecraft, launched in July around the same time as a rival US mission, is expected to enter Mars orbit on Wednesday. The black-and-white photograph released by the China National Space Administration showed geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.

GUATEMALA

US halts asylum pact

The US government is ending an arrangement that sent asylum seekers who reached US borders to Guatemala with an opportunity to seek protection there instead, the Central American nation said on Friday. “The Guatemalan government welcomes the statements of [US] President Joe Biden regarding his administration’s commitment to our country and the region,” the government said in a statement. As of December, only 20 of 939 Hondurans and Salvadoreans who have been turned back from the US and flown to Guatemala decided to seek asylum there, and none of those have gained final approval.

INDIA

Kashmir Internet ban lifted

Authorities on Friday ended an 18-month-long ban on high-speed Internet services on mobile devices in the disputed Kashmir region, where opposition to New Delhi has surged after it revoked the region’s autonomy. The order late on Friday lifted the ban on 4G mobile data services, but also requested police officials to “closely monitor the impact of lifting of restrictions.” A blanket Internet ban, the longest in a democracy which rights activists dubbed as “digital apartheid” and “collective punishment,” came into effect on August 2019, when India stripped Kashmir of its statehood, which gave its residents special rights in land ownership and jobs.

UNITED STATES

Fox News drops Lou Dobbs

Fox News on Friday canceled the show of Lou Dobbs, a right-wing presenter with a history of airing baseless conspiracy theories and one of the most ardent supporters of former US president Donald Trump among US broadcasters. The decision came a day after the network and Dobbs were sued for defamation by voting technology firm Smartmatic, which is claiming US$2.7 billion in losses from the network for promoting false claims that the company was involved in fraud in last year’s presidential election. A Fox News spokesperson said the cancelation was part of regular programming changes.