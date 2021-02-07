AUSTRALIA
Rain to help control fire
Firefighters battling a devastating bushfire that has destroyed 86 homes on the outskirts of Perth in Western Australia hope heavy rain forecast over the weekend would help douse the flames, state authorities said yesterday. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in Perth, complicating a five-day lockdown imposed on Monday after Western Australia detected its first COVID-19 infection in 10 months. State Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the fire had been contained, but is still burning. “We expect light rain to commence early this afternoon, but the really heavy rain that will really help us with the fire won’t occur until later this evening and into tomorrow,” Klemm told a news conference.
CHINA
Probe sends image of Mars
The Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said on Friday, as the mission prepares to touch down on the Red Planet later this year. The spacecraft, launched in July around the same time as a rival US mission, is expected to enter Mars orbit on Wednesday. The black-and-white photograph released by the China National Space Administration showed geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.
GUATEMALA
US halts asylum pact
The US government is ending an arrangement that sent asylum seekers who reached US borders to Guatemala with an opportunity to seek protection there instead, the Central American nation said on Friday. “The Guatemalan government welcomes the statements of [US] President Joe Biden regarding his administration’s commitment to our country and the region,” the government said in a statement. As of December, only 20 of 939 Hondurans and Salvadoreans who have been turned back from the US and flown to Guatemala decided to seek asylum there, and none of those have gained final approval.
INDIA
Kashmir Internet ban lifted
Authorities on Friday ended an 18-month-long ban on high-speed Internet services on mobile devices in the disputed Kashmir region, where opposition to New Delhi has surged after it revoked the region’s autonomy. The order late on Friday lifted the ban on 4G mobile data services, but also requested police officials to “closely monitor the impact of lifting of restrictions.” A blanket Internet ban, the longest in a democracy which rights activists dubbed as “digital apartheid” and “collective punishment,” came into effect on August 2019, when India stripped Kashmir of its statehood, which gave its residents special rights in land ownership and jobs.
UNITED STATES
Fox News drops Lou Dobbs
Fox News on Friday canceled the show of Lou Dobbs, a right-wing presenter with a history of airing baseless conspiracy theories and one of the most ardent supporters of former US president Donald Trump among US broadcasters. The decision came a day after the network and Dobbs were sued for defamation by voting technology firm Smartmatic, which is claiming US$2.7 billion in losses from the network for promoting false claims that the company was involved in fraud in last year’s presidential election. A Fox News spokesperson said the cancelation was part of regular programming changes.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
A Chinese-Australian billionaire was yesterday awarded A$590,000 (US$450,028) in damages after winning a defamation suit over a state broadcaster’s investigation that suggested he was a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member who bribed Australia lawmakers to make decisions in China’s interests. Chau Chak Wing (周澤榮), a businessman, philanthropist and political donor, sued Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) and Fairfax Media over the joint investigation that was broadcast on the national Four Corners program and published in newspapers in 2017. Federal Court Justice Steven Rares ruled in Sydney that the 45-minute television program, presented by investigative journalist Nick McKenzie, contained several defamatory suggestions. Two claims were