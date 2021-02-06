The Democratic-led US House of Representatives on Thursday voted to discipline a congresswoman who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and endorsed violence, capping weeks of mounting turmoil over holding to account a lawmaker whose extremist rhetoric caused a rupture in Republican ranks.
First-term US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, facing bipartisan opprobrium for a series of disturbing comments and support of social media posts advocating the assassination of Democratic lawmakers, was stripped of her two assignments on the House education and budget committees.
The punishment was meted out in a modestly bipartisan vote of 230 to 199, which occurred hours after Greene, a fierce supporter of former US president Donald Trump, took to the House floor to renounce the conspiracy movement and expressed regret for spreading misinformation.
Eleven Republicans defied their party to join all voting Democrats in disciplining Greene, whose alarming actions before she ran for office included posting video of herself harassing a teen school shooting survivor and casting doubt on the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
“No member ought to be permitted to engage in the kind of behavior that Representative Greene has and face zero consequences,” US Representative Steny Hoyer told the chamber.
“This vote can be a first step in correcting the error of those who so far have chosen to do nothing,” the Democrat said.
However, Republicans blasted the action against one of their own as shattering congressional precedent, with members of leadership warning of potential political payback should they regain power.
US Representative Liz Cheney, fresh from surviving a challenge to her leadership, after she voted to impeach Trump last month, said that while Greene’s comments were reprehensible, Democrats “have no business determining which Republicans sit on committees.”
“This vote today sets a dangerous precedent for this institution that Democrats may regret when Republicans regain the majority,” she said.
Greene, 46, had taken to the House floor to plead her case before the vote.
“These were words of the past, and these things ... do not represent my values,” she said.
“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them,” she added. “And that is absolutely what I regret.”
Greene acknowledged that “school shootings are absolutely real” and that “9/11 absolutely happened” — US tragedies that she has cast doubt on in the past.
However, she did not directly apologize in her 10-minute speech, and Democrats swatted aside her posture of contrition.
The vote came after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy balked at punishing her over her rhetoric, with the furor over Greene exposing deep party divisions in the wake of Trump’s presidency.
Republicans were forced to go on record over Greene’s conduct, which includes her trafficking in anti-Semitic, racist and Islamophobic tropes.
Before running for Congress, Greene “liked” Facebook posts that advocated the execution of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In 2018, she asserted that California wildfires were ignited by a space laser controlled by a Jewish family, and she supported QAnon conspiracy theories that a “deep state” cabal operated against Trump when he was president.
