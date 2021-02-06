New Zealand is to resume intake of refugees this month

Reuters, WELLINGTON





New Zealand yesterday said that it would start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A group of 35 refugees are to arrive this month, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by June 30, Immigration New Zealand and officials said.

“With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country to begin their new lives,” Refugee and Migrant Services general manager Fiona Whiteridge said in a statement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at an event in Wellington on Oct. 11 last year. Photo: Reuters

All arrivals have to complete a 14-day stay in government-managed isolation facilities.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government increased the country’s refugee intake during its first term from 1,000 people a year to 1,500, starting from July last year.

However, arrivals were put on hold in March last year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, except for a small number of priority emergency cases.

New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 at a quarantine facility yesterday and no new cases in the community, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 62.

New Zealand has reported 1,959 confirmed cases and 25 deaths from the coronavirus.