A key aide to ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested yesterday, days after a coup that has sparked outrage and calls by US President Joe Biden for the generals to relinquish power.
The arrest came after the streets of Myanmar’s biggest city filled for a third night with people banging pots and honking car horns, voicing their opposition to Monday’s coup.
Yesterday, teachers at Dagon University in the city staged a rally, at which they displayed a three-finger salute borrowed from Hong Kong and Thailand’s democracy movements, and sang a revolution song.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The military detained Aung San Suu Kyi and Burmese President Win Myint early on Monday, ending the country’s 10-year dalliance with democracy that had followed decades of junta rule.
Win Htein, considered to be Aung San Suu Kyi’s right-hand man, was arrested at his daughter’s house, said Kyi Toe, a press officer for the National League of Democracy.
The 79-year-old party stalwart has spent long stretches in and out of detention for campaigning against military rule.
Photo: Reuters
Ahead of his arrest, Win Htein told local media that the military putsch was “not wise,” and that its leaders had taken the country “in the wrong direction.”
“Everyone in the country should oppose as much as they can the actions they are seeking to take us back to zero by destroying our government,” he told Frontier Myanmar in the coup’s aftermath.
Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since Monday.
According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a Yangon-based group that monitors political arrests in Myanmar, more than 130 officials and lawmakers have been detained in relation to the coup.
At least 14 rights advocates and prominent pro-democracy figures have also been arrested, the association said.
On Thursday, Kaung Satt Naing, nephew of filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi — who has previously been jailed for criticizing the military — confirmed that his uncle had been picked up on the morning of the coup.
“I think they arrested all dissidents who could share the right information to the public,” Kaung Satt Naing said.
With Facebook stifled, Burmese have moved to Twitter in the past few days or started using virtual private network services to bypass curbs online.
Hashtags opposing the coup — including #HearTheVoiceofMyanmar and #RespectOurVotes — were trending yesterday, with more than 7 million posts citing them.
A so-called Civil Disobedience Movement has gathered steam online, calling on people to voice opposition every night by banging pots and clanging cymbals to show their anger.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter