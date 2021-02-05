World News Quick Take

Agencies





PACIFIC ISLANDS

Puna named forum’s head

Former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna on Tuesday was named the new secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum after marathon talks that threaten to fracture the grouping, which promotes regional peace, harmony and security. Puna was named after talks stretched for more than 12 hours. He defeated Marshallese Ambassador to the US Gerald Zackious by nine votes to eight. Puna is to lead the region’s push for more aggressive global action in tackling climate change. However, the process threatens to fracture the 50-year-old grouping. “This has been an incredibly damaging 24 hours for Pacific regionalism and unity, the repercussions of which will be felt for years to come,” said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank.

CANADA

Proud Boys named terrorists

The government on Wednesday designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity, saying that it played a pivotal role in the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Senior officials speaking at a technical briefing said that authorities had been monitoring and collecting evidence about the Proud Boys before the Capitol Hill insurrection, but confirmed that the event provided information that helped with the decision to list the organization. Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair said that they had revealed themselves. “Their intent and their escalation toward violence became quite clear,” Blair said. Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio criticized the designation. “There is no basis for it. It’s infringement of free speech rights. All the Canadian Proud Boys have ever done is go to rallies,” Tarrio said in a telephone interview. “They used what happened at the Capitol to push for this.”

UNITED STATES

Man, 95, held over shooting

A 95-year-old resident of an assisted-living center near Denver, Colorado, was arrested on Wednesday amid an investigation of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a facility employee who might have owed him money, police said. The shooting occurred at about 7am in the lobby of the Legacy Assisted Living facility in Lafayette, Colorado, when the victim arrived for work, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla told reporters. The worker, identified only as a man in his 40s who was the facility’s maintenance director, was confronted by resident Okie Payne, who pulled out a handgun and fired one round, striking the employee, Rosipajla said. As two people came to the victim’s aid, Payne pointed the gun at them before retreating to his living quarters, where he was arrested without incident, Rosipajla said. The facility has a gun policy that prohibits firearms on site.

UNITED STATES

Dove of Prince dies

One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend’s mansion-turned-estate announced on Wednesday. The dove, a female named Divinity, lived to be 28 years old, surpassing the average lifespan of most doves. Paisley Park officials said that her health had been declining and she died on Tuesday. Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. “Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” Paisley Park executive director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”