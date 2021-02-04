World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Biden honors killed officer

President Joe Biden on Tuesday paid his respects at a solemn memorial in the Capitol to the policeman who died of injuries he sustained when supporters of former president Donald Trump attacked there last month. With the first lady at his side, Biden bowed his head and rested his hand on the tabletop bearing the ashes of Officer Brian Sicknick, who was given the rare honor of lying in honor at the building housing the US Congress. Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher while struggling with rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress as they tried to undo Biden’s election victory over Trump. The 42-year-old returned to his office, where he collapsed and was taken to the hospital, the Capitol Police said. He died the next day, they said, bringing the death toll from the violent attack to five.

UNITED STATES

New curbs for Israeli urged

Nearly 30 Congolese and international human rights groups, as well as several lawmakers, have called on the administration of President Joe Biden to reverse a last-minute move by former president Donald Trump to ease sanctions against Israeli mining magnate Dan Gertler. The Department of the Treasury imposed the sanctions in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing Gertler of using his friendship with former Congolese president Joseph Kabila to win more than US$1 billion of sweetheart mining deals. However, the Trump administration eased the sanctions in a secret action in its last week in office, a license granted by the department showed. In a joint letter, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and other groups urged US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reverse course, saying that Trump’s move undermined anti-corruption efforts and set a dangerous precedent.

NEW ZEALAND

Dog nabs cactus smuggler

Authorities have arrested a woman who tried to smuggle hundreds of cactus plants hidden in stockings strapped to her body through airport security. An Auckland woman, Wendy Li Wenqing, 38, pleaded guilty to breaching biosecurity laws when she tried to sneak in the plants from China in March 2019. She was sentenced to 12 months of intensive supervision and 100 hours of community service in an Auckland court, the Ministry for Primary Industries said yesterday. “She strapped stockings containing 947 succulents and cacti on to her body and attempted to smuggle them into the country,” it said in a statement. “The cacti included eight endangered and threatened species.” When a sniffer dog began to show interest, she tried to dispose of the plants in the airport toilets, where they were found by enforcement officials.

UNITED STATES

Sign altered to ‘Hollyboob’

The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles was altered to read “Hollyboob,” in an apparent bid to raise breast cancer awareness. On Monday, residents were surprised to see that a tarpaulin featuring the letter “B” had been placed over the “W” in the famous sign, and a crossed line added to the “D.” The six culprits were spotted in the act by a police helicopter, which tracked them to an equally famous Los Angeles street, Mulholland Drive, where they were arrested, the Los Angeles Times reported. All six were set to be charged with trespassing and local police were not amused. Captain Steve Lurie, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division, said the stunt was “way uncool.”