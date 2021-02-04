An 89-year-old passenger ship — out of commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was on Tuesday repurposed as a vaccination center for thousands of Swiss residents on the shores of Lake Constance.
The 500-passenger MS Thurgau carried tourists and commuters between German and Swiss communities on Europe’s third-largest lake, but the vessel has been repurposed to serve as a floating inoculation hub for the northern Swiss towns of Romanshorn, Arbon and Kreuzlingen.
Regional officials said that the vessel is practical as it can sail from harbor to harbor, earning it the nickname Vaccine Vaporetto with some locals.
Photo: AP
“I’ve heard of a fondue ship, and a spaghetti ship, but this is my first shot ship,” Swiss Minister of Health Alain Berset told reporters just after the first people to be vaccinated walked the gangway.
Aboard the MS Thurgau, there are two shot stations capable of vaccinating 24 people per hour, or one every five minutes.
As more vaccines arrive in Switzerland, the stations could be expanded to eight.
During the first week, the vessel is to be in Romanshorn, a historic lakeside grain trading center, followed by two weeks in larger Kreuzlingen.
After another week in nearby Arbon, the vessel is to make the return voyage to Romanshorn so that those inoculated earlier can get a required booster shot.
“It was perfectly organized. I didn’t even feel the needle,” said Kurt Huber, who lives in the region, as he disembarked from the gangway after his shot.
Huber said that he would recommend the shot ship to others who might be hesitating over whether to be vaccinated.
“When you see what otherwise could happen, it’s simply logical,” he said.
Only Moderna shots are being used aboard the MS Thurgau, as the 10-dose vials are slightly easier to prepare in the ship’s cramped quarters, medics said.
The canton of Thurgau initially considered creating vaccine centers aboard buses, but eventually opted for the idled pleasure boat.
“We wanted to figure out just how we could vaccinate as many people as possible, with as few vaccination centers as were necessary,” Thurgau official Urs Martin said.
The initial round of shots aboard the MS Thurgau is planned for the next 12 weeks, said Adriano Mari, leader for all of Thurgau’s vaccination centers run by private hospital group Hirslanden.
He hoped that an extension beyond this maiden voyage would not be necessary.
“Hopefully by then, things will have eased and the ship can return to carrying passengers on its regular route,” Mari said.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter
‘CRUSH THE VIRUS’: All eateries have been closed and weddings canceled for the next five days, while a reopening of schools planned for today has been delayed The Australian city of Perth began a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced yesterday. About 2 million residents of the city must stay at home as of yesterday evening, as would those living in the nearby Peel and South West regions. A scheduled return of schools today would be delayed, with locals only permitted to leave their homes for exercise, medical care, essential work or to buy food. The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia State in 10 months, officials said. “Our model is to deal