Almost six months after a rare face and double hand transplant, Joe DiMeo is relearning how to smile, blink, pinch and squeeze.
The 22-year-old New Jersey resident had the operation in August last year, two years after being badly burned in a vehicle crash.
“I knew it would be baby steps all the way,” DiMeo said. “You’ve got to have a lot of motivation, a lot of patience — and you’ve got to stay strong through everything.”
Photo: AP
Experts said that it appears the surgery at NYU Langone Health was a success, but added that it would take some time to say for certain.
Worldwide, surgeons have completed at least 18 face transplants and 35 hand transplants, said the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the US transplant system.
However, simultaneous face and double hand transplants are have only been tried twice before.
The first attempt was in 2009 on a patient in Paris who died about a month later from complications.
Two years later, Boston doctors tried it again on a woman who was mauled by a chimpanzee, but ultimately had to remove the transplanted hands days later.
“The fact they could pull it off is phenomenal,” said Bohdan Pomahac, a surgeon at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital who led the second attempt. “I know firsthand it’s incredibly complicated. It’s a tremendous success.”
DiMeo is to be on lifelong medications to avoid rejecting the transplants, as well as continued rehabilitation to gain sensation and function in his new face and hands.
In 2018, DiMeo fell asleep at the wheel, he said, after working a night shift as a product tester for a drug company.
The vehicle hit a curb and utility pole, flipped over and burst into flames. Another driver who saw the accident pulled over to rescue DiMeo.
Afterward, he spent months in a medically induced coma, and underwent 20 reconstructive surgeries and multiple skin grafts to treat his extensive third-degree burns.
Once it became clear that conventional surgeries could not help him regain full vision or use of his hands, DiMeo’s medical team began preparing for the risky transplant in early 2019.
“Within the world of transplantation, they’re probably the most unusual,” UNOS chief medical officer David Klassen said.
Almost immediately, the NYU team encountered challenges, including finding a donor.
Doctors estimated that he only had a 6 percent chance of finding a match compatible with his immune system. They also wanted to find someone with the same gender, skin tone and hand dominance.
Then during the search for a donor, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and organ donations plummeted.
During New York City’s surge of COVID-19, members of the transplant unit were reassigned to work in wards with COVID-19 patients.
In early August last year, the team finally identified a donor in Delaware and completed the 23-hour procedure a few days later.
They amputated DiMeo’s hands, replacing them mid-forearm and connecting nerves, blood vessels and 21 tendons with hair-thin sutures.
They also transplanted a full face, including the forehead, eyebrows, nose, eyelids, lips, ears and underlying facial bones.
“The possibility of us being successful based on the track record looked slim,” said Eduardo Rodriguez, who led the medical team of more than 140 people. “It’s not that someone has done this many times before and we have a kind of a schedule, a recipe to follow.”
So far, DiMeo has not shown any signs of rejecting his new face or hands, Rodriguez said.
Since leaving the hospital in November last year, DiMeo has been in intensive rehabilitation, devoting hours daily to physical, occupational and speech therapy.
“Rehab was pretty intense,” DiMeo said, and involves a lot of “retraining yourself to do stuff on your own again.”
DiMeo, who lives with his parents, can dress and feed himself. He shoots pool and plays with his dog Buster.
Once an avid gym-goer, DiMeo is also working out again — benching and practicing his golf swing.
“You got a new chance at life. You really can’t give up,” he said.
Rodriguez said that he is amazed to see that DiMeo has been able to master skills like zipping up his jacket and putting on his shoes.
“It’s very gratifying to all of us,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a tremendous sense of pride.”
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter
‘CRUSH THE VIRUS’: All eateries have been closed and weddings canceled for the next five days, while a reopening of schools planned for today has been delayed The Australian city of Perth began a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced yesterday. About 2 million residents of the city must stay at home as of yesterday evening, as would those living in the nearby Peel and South West regions. A scheduled return of schools today would be delayed, with locals only permitted to leave their homes for exercise, medical care, essential work or to buy food. The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia State in 10 months, officials said. “Our model is to deal