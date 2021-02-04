Twelve police officers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the deaths of 19 people whose charred bodies were found near Mexico’s border with the US last month, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Evidence at the site indicated that “at least 12 members” of the state police participated in the massacre, Tamaulipas State Attorney General Irving Barrios told a news conference.
On Jan. 23, two burnt-out vehicles containing human remains were found on a country road near the town of Camargo, in the northern Mexican state, which borders Texas, prosecutors said.
An investigation indicates that the victims were shot before their bodies were set alight.
Most of them were believed to be migrants making their way to the US.
A crime scene analysis led authorities to suspect the 12 police officers of being involved, Barrios said.
The officers have been arrested and are to be charged with “probable participation in the crimes of homicide, abuse of authority and performance of administrative functions and falsification of reports given to an authority,” the prosecutor said.
Relatives of migrants in Guatemala said that family members who were crossing Mexico with the help of smugglers to reach the US could be among the victims.
Prosecutors worked with Guatemalan consular authorities on DNA analysis to identify two Guatemalans and two Mexicans among the victims.
Camargo, a town of about 15,000 people, is near the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.
The region sees frequent clashes between the Noreste cartel, which controls a part of Nuevo Leon, and the Gulf syndicate, which has been active in Tamaulipas for decades.
In January 2019, in the neighboring town of Miguel Aleman, 24 corpses were found, of which 15 were burned.
In August 2010, a group of 72 undocumented migrants were killed in Tamaulipas’ San Fernando.
Authorities said that the massacre was perpetrated by the Zetas cartel, one of the most powerful at the time.
Tamaulipas, on Mexico’s Gulf coast, is the shortest route to the US, but also the most dangerous because of the presence of criminal gangs, which kidnap, extort and murder migrants.
