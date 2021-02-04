Biden rolls back Trump policies on immigration

TOLERANCE: The US president signed three executive orders on immigration, including one to reunite children separated from their parents at the border with Mexico

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden’s immigration reform push received a boost on Tuesday when the US Senate confirmed his pick to head the US Department of Homeland Security, as Biden seeks to roll back former US president Donald Trump’s hardline policies.

Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed on a modestly bipartisan vote, becomes the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead the department.

His approval gives the expansive agency its first permanent leadership in nearly two years, and came ahead of Biden’s signing of three executive orders aimed at streamlining immigration, including an effort to reunite children separated from their parents at the border with Mexico.

They are a follow-up to executive orders that Biden signed on his first day in office, as he takes aim at US immigration policy after four years of Trump’s “America first” vision.

“I’m not making new law, I’m eliminating bad policy,” Biden said as he signed the orders.

The latest measures do not address the status of about 11 million undocumented immigrants living in legal limbo, which hinges on whether Biden can persuade enough congressional Republicans to back a bill offering them a path to citizenship.

The new action is aimed at streamlining the US immigration process, officials said, with Biden to order a review of all legal obstacles to immigration and integration put in place under Trump.

“The review will likely lead to dramatic changes in policies,” a senior government official said, adding that the goal is “to restore faith in our legal immigration system, and promote integration of Americans.”

“President Trump was so focused on the [Mexican border] wall that he did nothing to address the root cause of why people are coming to our southern border,” the official said. “It was a limited, wasteful and naive strategy, and it failed.”

In line with campaign promises, one of the orders puts in place a working group tasked with reuniting migrant families separated by Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy installed in 2018.

That policy allowed officials to prosecute and deport adults who had entered the US illegally.

Their children were then placed into federal custody.

Faced with international outcry, and even criticism from within his own party, Trump scaled down the policy, but hundreds of migrant children have still not been returned to their parents.

“We are going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families ... with no plan, none whatsoever, to reunify the children and their parents,” Biden said.

The working group is to examine ways to reunite the families, officials said, without specifying whether that could allow parents or children who had been deported to return to US soil.

On his first day in office, Biden sent Congress a bill that could offer a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants — including so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the US illegally as children.

Republicans have bristled at Biden’s moves, with US Senator Lindsey Graham saying that they “undercut” bipartisan cooperation.