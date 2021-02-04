UK pays tribute to ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore, 100

Reuters, MARSTON MORETAINE, England





With flowers and lights, Britain yesterday paid tribute to Captain Tom Moore, 100, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of hope and self-sacrifice during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Moore, who raised tens of millions of US dollars for the UK National Health Service (NHS) by walking up and down his garden, died on Tuesday in Bedford Hospital after suffering COVID-19 and pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer for five years.

Outside his home in Marston Moretaine, 80km north of London, children laid flowers. One message read: “Rest in Peace Captain Tom. We love you. X.”

A woman plays the violin as a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose image was displayed in Piccadilly Circus, London, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“You will always be our hero,” another message read. “Thank you for your warmth and your wonderful smile. Rest in Peace.”

His picture was shown on Piccadilly Circus in London, while the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and the Blackpool Tower shone lights of honor.

Condolences poured in from Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the White House, while soccer players, schoolchildren and his family shed tears for a man who millions consider a lockdown hero.

Amid the death and gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war veteran’s wit and inspiration struck a chord with millions: His message to the world was that the sun would shine again.

“For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away,” Moore said, dressed in a blazer and tie, and displaying his war medals, after completing his walk in April.

“You’ve all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right, it might take time,” Moore said. “At the end of the day we shall all be OK again.”

Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II. Always polite and dapper in public, Moore had a mischievous humor.

When asked about speculation he would be knighted by the queen, he quipped that he would find it funny to be known as “Sir Thomas Moore” — a reference to the Tudor statesman.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year,” Buckingham Palace said. “Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.”

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said the country would mark his memory.

“We should find a way to make sure that we mark the memory of Captain Tom and thank him for the contribution that he made for the NHS,” Hancock told BBC television. “He touched the heart of the nation and we should remember that.”