COVID-19: Final trials show Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

Agencies





Final-stage trial results published on Tuesday placed Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on a par with its Western rivals, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced openness to its use in the EU once it receives the regulatory nod.

Sputnik V, which has already been rolled out in Russia and several other countries, was found to be 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 cases in trial results published by The Lancet.

“There are no arguments left for critics of this vaccine, the article in The Lancet is a checkmate,” said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which was part of Sputnik V’s development.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to immunize officials of the health service department in La Paz on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Responding to the report, Merkel said all vaccines “are welcome” in the EU, which is facing growing anger over a sluggish start to its inoculation campaign.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that all who want a vaccine there would be offered one “by the end of the summer,” and defended the strategy “we have adopted with Germany, with the European Union, which is precisely to vaccinate in Europe.”

However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces the deepest political crisis of her EU career so far, with politicians and citizens across the bloc voicing frustration over vaccination rates falling behind those in the US, UK and Israel.

Admitting to some missteps, Von der Leyen told the newspaper Le Monde: “When you take urgent decisions, and in this year of crisis we’ve taken around 900, there’s always the chance of missing something.”

Von der Leyen and European leaders have been embroiled in several overlapping rows, particularly with drug firm AstraZeneca over its failure to supply enough doses and a lack of proof of its efficacy for people older than 65.

Europe’s disagreements with the firm were further underlined on Tuesday, when both Sweden and France recommended AstraZeneca’s jab be given only to those younger than 65.

In Beijing, China yesterday said it plans to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, as three Chinese firms have applied to join the initiative for approval.

The COVAX scheme is due to start rolling out vaccines to low and middle-

income nations this month, with 2 billion of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group and CanSino Biologics have applied to join the scheme.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) announced the supply plan at a regular media briefing, without going into details.

The three firms were not immediately available for comment.

None of the three have released detailed efficacy data of their vaccines to the public, but limited early access to rival shots developed by Western drugmakers have prompted many developing countries to sign up for Chinese vaccines.

Meanwhile, UK-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and Germany’s CureVac yesterday said they plan to collaborate on a new generation of vaccines targeting emerging variants of COVID-19.

The announcement comes as public health experts worldwide raise concerns about mutations in the virus that might make existing vaccines less effective.

“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,” the companies said in a statement. “These next generation COVID-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that COVID-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time.”

GSK said that it would also help CureVac manufacture up to 100 million doses of its existing vaccine candidate this year.