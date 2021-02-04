A second mainland Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong democracy advocate on Tuesday was stripped of his license, as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory.
Ren Quanniu (任全牛), who represented one of 12 Hong Kongers who tried to flee to Taiwan, said that he had his license revoked by China’s Henan Provincial Department of Justice.
Ten of the 12 activists caught at sea in August last year were sentenced by a court in Shenzhen in December last year to prison terms from seven months to three years, for crossing the border illegally and organizing the crossings.
The two others were minors.
Thousands of Hong Kongers have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough National Security Law that some say is destroying the territory’s civil liberties.
Since the law was introduced in response to anti-government protests that began in 2019, dozens of democracy advocates have been arrested or detained.
The Henan justice department held a hearing on the license revocation in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on Friday last week, said other lawyers who turned up to support Ren.
They were not allowed into the hearing.
Ren is the second lawyer to have his license stripped by the authorities for handling the cases. Two weeks earlier, judicial officials in Sichuan Province took away the license of Lu Siwei (盧思位), another lawyer on the case.
The US expressed concern over the decision to revoke the lawyers’ licenses.
“We’re deeply concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s attempts to disbar and harass human rights lawyers Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu for representing the Hong Kong 12,” a US Department of State spokesman said in a statement on Twitter yesterday.
“We urge Beijing to respect human rights and the rule of law, and to reinstate their legal credentials at once,” he said.
Ren was told that comments he made in court in a case in 2018 defending Falun Gong practitioners had caused a “negative impact on society,” the Henan justice department said in a notice to Ren.
A Henan justice department official declined to comment on the case, saying via telephone that the department does not deal directly with media.
Ren has years of experience in handling human rights cases.
Most recently, he represented Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan (張展), who was sentenced to four years in prison in December last year for attempting to report on the situation in Wuhan during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter
‘CRUSH THE VIRUS’: All eateries have been closed and weddings canceled for the next five days, while a reopening of schools planned for today has been delayed The Australian city of Perth began a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced yesterday. About 2 million residents of the city must stay at home as of yesterday evening, as would those living in the nearby Peel and South West regions. A scheduled return of schools today would be delayed, with locals only permitted to leave their homes for exercise, medical care, essential work or to buy food. The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia State in 10 months, officials said. “Our model is to deal