Brazilian Congress elects Bolsonaro allies as leaders

AFP, BRASILIA





Congress on Monday elected two allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to head the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, an important victory as he seeks to galvanize his re-election efforts for next year.

Arthur Lira of the Progressives won in the first round of votes for speaker of the Chamber of Deputies by 302 votes out of 513.

Earlier, the Democrats’ Rodrigo Pacheco was elected Senate speaker with 57 out of 81 votes.

Brazilian Deputy Arthur Lira, centre top, is lifted as he celebrates being elected speaker of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia on Monday. Photo: AFP

Bolsonaro hailed the results on Twitter, posting photographs of himself with the new congressional leaders.

He had gotten personally involved in the leadership battles in both houses of the legislature, looking to improve his troubled relations with Congress and stave off the 61 impeachment requests he is facing.

The speakers of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, who are elected for two-year terms by their colleagues, are key gatekeepers in Brazilian politics, with the power to decide which proposed legislation is voted on.

The Chamber of Deputies speaker also has the power to accept or shelve motions to impeach the president — no small matter for a leader who has racked up dozens of such requests halfway into his four-year term.

Lira promised “neutrality” and asked for a minute of silence to honor the victims of COVID-19.

Bolsonaro, who has no political party, has struggled to get legislation passed in Congress and is increasingly unpopular amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

He won the election in 2018 with support from the business sector, vowing to push through a long-delayed program of privatizations and austerity reforms, but he has made virtually no progress on that agenda. Instead, the economy has taken a beating from the pandemic, which Bolsonaro has insistently downplayed.

Bolsonaro faces 20 impeachment motions over his chaotic handling of the pandemic, plus dozens more over alleged anti-democratic actions, environmental crimes and hate speech.