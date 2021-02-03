Congress on Monday elected two allies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to head the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, an important victory as he seeks to galvanize his re-election efforts for next year.
Arthur Lira of the Progressives won in the first round of votes for speaker of the Chamber of Deputies by 302 votes out of 513.
Earlier, the Democrats’ Rodrigo Pacheco was elected Senate speaker with 57 out of 81 votes.
Photo: AFP
Bolsonaro hailed the results on Twitter, posting photographs of himself with the new congressional leaders.
He had gotten personally involved in the leadership battles in both houses of the legislature, looking to improve his troubled relations with Congress and stave off the 61 impeachment requests he is facing.
The speakers of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, who are elected for two-year terms by their colleagues, are key gatekeepers in Brazilian politics, with the power to decide which proposed legislation is voted on.
The Chamber of Deputies speaker also has the power to accept or shelve motions to impeach the president — no small matter for a leader who has racked up dozens of such requests halfway into his four-year term.
Lira promised “neutrality” and asked for a minute of silence to honor the victims of COVID-19.
Bolsonaro, who has no political party, has struggled to get legislation passed in Congress and is increasingly unpopular amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.
He won the election in 2018 with support from the business sector, vowing to push through a long-delayed program of privatizations and austerity reforms, but he has made virtually no progress on that agenda. Instead, the economy has taken a beating from the pandemic, which Bolsonaro has insistently downplayed.
Bolsonaro faces 20 impeachment motions over his chaotic handling of the pandemic, plus dozens more over alleged anti-democratic actions, environmental crimes and hate speech.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter