Cops suspended after spraying girl with ‘irritant’

AP





The city of Rochester has suspended police officers seen in body-camera videos spraying a chemical “irritant” in the face of a distraught and handcuffed nine-year-old girl, officials said on Monday.

The city did not specify how many officers were suspended. The suspensions are to last at least until an internal police investigation is completed.

The action was announced as community outrage swelled following the release of the footage on Sunday showing officers restraining and scolding the girl, who was screaming for her father.

People protest in Rochester, New York, on Monday after police officers handcuffed and sprayed a chemical irritant at a nine-year-old girl. Photo: Reuters

At one point, an officer is heard telling her to “stop acting like a child,” to which she cried: “I am a child.”

Police said that officers were responding to a report of “family trouble” on Friday last week.

The police video shows numerous police cars and officers on the snowy scene. After being restrained on the ground, the girl asks: “Can you please get the snow off of me? It’s cold.”

“You had your chance,” one officer tells her, while another shouts: “Get in the car now.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren met with Rochester Interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan before announcing the disciplinary measures.

“What happened Friday was simply horrible, and has rightly outraged all of our community,” Warren said in a statement. “Unfortunately, state law and union contract prevents me from taking more immediate and serious action.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday said that her office was “looking into” what happened.

She called the incident “deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable.”

James last year empaneled a grand jury to investigate the actions of several Rochester police officers following the death of Daniel Prude. Prude died after officers responding to a call for help from his brother put a hood over the naked man’s head and pressed his face into the pavement.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the police officers’ actions in a statement.

“As a human, this incident is disturbing and as a father, it’s heartbreaking — this isn’t how the police should treat anyone, let alone a 9-year-old girl,” the statement said.

“Rochester needs to reckon with a real police accountability problem, and this alarming incident demands a full investigation that sends a message this behavior won’t be tolerated,” it said.

The New York Civil Liberties Union said that Rochester police should no longer be involved in mental health crises.

“There is no conceivable justification for the Rochester police to subject a 9-year-old to pepper spray, period,” union executive director Donna Lieberman said.