Musician Marilyn Manson on Monday was dropped by a record label after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiance of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging that she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship.
Manson called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality.”
Wood, who stars in HBO’s Westworld, had spoken frequently about being abused in a relationship, but did not name the person until she posted on Instagram on Monday.
“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”
Loma Vista Recordings, which released his three most recent albums, said in a statement that after the “disturbing allegations” it would “cease to further promote his current album” and has “also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”
Wood and Manson’s relationship became public in 2007 when he was 38 and she was 19, and they were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking up.
Wood, now 33, wrote in her post that Manson left her “brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”
“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she added. “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”
Manson responded with his own Instagram post.
“Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”
Los Angeles County prosecutors in 2018 declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration.
The accuser in that case was identified only as a social acquaintance of Manson.
He denied the allegations through his attorney at the time.
