Astronauts finish power upgrades for space station

‘GREAT JOB’: After 14 spacewalks, the space station is now equipped with 24 lithium-ion batteries to store power collected by solar panels

AP, CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida





A pair of spacewalking astronauts on Monday completed a four-year effort to modernize the International Space Station’s power grid, installing one last battery.

Over the weekend, flight controllers in Houston, Texas, used the space station’s big robot arm to replace the last pair of old-style batteries with a single better-quality one.

NASA’s Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover put the finishing touches on this newest lithium-ion battery to complete a series of spacewalks that began in 2017.

A NASA TV video frame grab shows astronaut Mike Hopkins during a battery installation to upgrade the International Space Station’s power system on Monday. Photo: AFP

Although the spacewalk got started late, Hopkins and Glover hustled through the battery work in under an hour. They also made quick work of camera installations and squeezed in some extra chores.

The astronauts gazed down at Earth and soaked in one last sunset before re-entering the space station.

“Yeah, enjoy the view. You guys did a great job today. You guys rocked it,” mission control said as the five-hour spacewalk concluded well ahead of schedule.

The space station is now equipped with 24 lithium-ion batteries to store power collected by the solar panels. The big, boxy batteries, weighing more than 180kg each, provide electricity for the orbiting lab when it is on the night side of Earth. They are so powerful that only half as many are needed as the old nickel-hydrogen batteries they replaced.

The upgrade took longer than expected after one of the new batteries failed after it was installed two years ago and had to be replaced. In all, 14 spacewalks were needed to complete the battery work.

NASA expects these batteries to last the rest of the space station’s operating life.

Besides battery work, Hopkins and Glover installed a new camera on the US Destiny lab, and replaced parts in the camera system outside the station’s Japanese lab, named Kibo, or Hope in English.

During a spacewalk on Wednesday last week, the two astronauts made improvements to the European lab Columbus.

Two more spacewalks are to be conducted in about a month to get ready for additional solar panels set for delivery later this year.