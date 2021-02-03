Separate explosions, set off by sticky bombs attached to cars, yesterday killed at least two people in the Afghan capital, including a prominent cleric who headed an Islamist nonprofit organization, officials said.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani denounced the cleric’s death as a “terrorist attack on the dignity and bright future of Afghanistan.”
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks, which also wounded five people.
Photo: AFP
The first bomb was attached to a military vehicle in central Kabul and wounded two military personnel, said Ferdus Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.
An hour later, the second bomb, in the northern part of the city, killed two people, including cleric Mohammad Atef, and wounded two others.
A third sticky bomb wounded one person in western Kabul.
Faramarz said police are investigating.
Ghani, in a statement released by the Presidential Palace, also said that Atef’s killing was the latest in a series of targeted crimes and assassinations.
Atef headed the central council of Jamiat-e-Eslah of Afghanistan, an Islamist nonprofit organization.
Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah also condemned Atef’s killing.
“Atef was a supporter of peace and reconciliation in the country,” he said in a statement. “But unfortunately, the enemies of the Afghan people took him away from us.”
In the past few months, the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul, including on schools and educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.
The group has also claimed responsibility for rocket attacks last month that targeted the key US base in Afghanistan.
There were no casualties in those attacks.
On Monday, a report by a US government watchdog — the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said that Taliban attacks in Kabul are also on the rise, with increasing targeted killings of government officials, civil leaders and journalists.
The watchdog, which monitors the billions of dollars the US spends in war-ravaged country, said that the proportion of casualties caused by improvised explosive devices increased by nearly 17 percent in the final quarter of last year, correlating with an increase in attacks by magnetically attached bombs, or “sticky bombs.”
