Chinese media say coup just a ‘Cabinet reshuffle’

AFP, BEIJING





The military takeover in Myanmar and detention of Aung San Suu Kyi was “a major Cabinet reshuffle” according to Chinese state media, which rolled out the euphemisms to avoid calling a coup a coup.

As democratic leaders around the world slammed the Burmese military and US President Joe Biden said Washington was “taking note” of who was standing up for Myanmar’s people, the Chinese communist leadership took a softly-softly approach.

Beijing called for all parties in Myanmar to “resolve their differences,” and Xinhua news agency on Monday described the military replacing elected ministers after the coup as a “major Cabinet reshuffle.”

A soldier sits inside a military truck outside a Hindu temple in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Global Times quoted unnamed experts as saying the generals’ power-grab could be seen as “an adjustment to the country’s dysfunctional power structure.”

However, the paper — known for its fiery commentaries against China’s critics — also used the occasion to take a pop at former US president Donald Trump, whose combative approach to Beijing had plunged US-China ties to their lowest in decades.

“Some experts mentioned that ... Trump, who refused to admit his election defeat and reportedly incited the Capitol riots, might be the Myanmar military’s inspiration,” it wrote.

Beijing has long rebuffed what it sees as interference in its “internal affairs” — such as criticism over its human rights record — and has taken a similarly neutral stance on most foreign affairs.

Myanmar is also a vital piece of Beijing’s huge Belt and Road Initiative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited the country in January last year, and promised to support the Burmese government on a development path “suited to its own national conditions.”

Biden has called for a quick restoration of democracy in Myanmar, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the EU and Australia were among others to condemn the coup.