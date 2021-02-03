Bosnian director’s human rights focus resonates now

As an independent filmmaker from a country without an established film industry, Bosnia’s Jasmila Zbanic said she is used to improvising, a skill that has come in handy this past year, as she finished up her latest and most ambitious film, Quo Vadis, Aida?, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film, which has no promotional budget, has somehow generated Oscar buzz.

The Hollywood Reporter said that it is “terrifically harrowing” and “impossible to forget.”

Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Zbanic gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Sarajevo on Saturday last week. Photo: AP

Zbanic is cautiously optimistic.

“I think we are managing,” the 46-year-old writer-director said, breaking into a confident grin. “Of course, we will know if I am right or completely wrong.”

A shortlist of 15 films vying for nominations in Oscar’s international feature film category are to be announced on Tuesday next week.

Based on true events from Bosnia’s brutal 1992-1995 inter-ethnic war, Quo Vadis, Aida? (Latin for “Where are you going, Aida?”) has been many years in the making. Its central character, Aida, is a UN translator who tries to save her husband and sons during the July 1995 massacre in Srebrenica.

The slaughter of more than 8,000 men and boys in and around the eastern Bosnian town was the culmination of the war, which pitted the country’s three main ethnic factions — Serbs, Croats and Bosnian Muslims — against each other after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Zbanic spent over a decade researching and writing the script, and then assembled a coalition of independent coproducers, cast and crew from nine European nations.

The film is the most expensive ever shot in post-war Bosnia, but while the Balkan country submitted it for Oscar consideration, the government covered only about 10 percent of its 4.5 million euro (US$5.44 million) budget.

A member of the post-war generation of independent Bosnian filmmakers, Zbanic has gained recognition outside her homeland for her minimalist films — and she is used to having to work to find funding and collaborators abroad.

However, Quo Vadis, Aida? completed in Bosnia in the summer of 2019, was her first experience directing such a large cast and crew: nearly 300, as well as thousands of extras.

Zbanic said that she expected post-production to be less challenging, and was looking forward to beginning it in March last year — but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world.

Under lockdowns and scattered across five countries, Zbanic and her post-production team experienced a four-month delay. By July, they got back to work and put the film together, communicating remotely.

“We did color grading in Berlin, while the color grader was in Romania... It was the same with sound mixing: The sound designer was in Bosnia, the sound mixer was in Romania and I was in Berlin,” she said. “It was really challenging... I felt like a woman who is 12 months pregnant.”

Despite the obstacles, Zbanic completed the film in time for its premiere on Sept. 3 last year at the Venice Film Festival — the first such international event to go ahead with live audiences since the pandemic shut much of the movie industry down in the spring of last year.

After Venice, Zbanic returned to Bosnia, but Quo Vadis, Aida? continued to make the rounds on the international film circuit.

The pandemic pushed most major international film festivals online, and Zbanic said that she has a feeling that, unlike herself, her film “is traveling and communicating with the audience as if everything were normal.”

Because of the pandemic, “people could identify with the film more easily ... because [it] shows what comes at the end if we are not capable of keeping our institutions and keeping human rights in the center” of attention, she said.