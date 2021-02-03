COVID-19: Palestine, Tunisia to receive shots via COVAX; China busts fake vaccine ring

Reuters and AFP, CAIRO and BEIJING





The Palestinian Territories and Tunisia are to benefit from a first wave of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX scheme, but poorer states in the Middle East face a big gap in early vaccine provision, a WHO official said on Monday.

The Palestinian Territories are expected to receive 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech starting in the middle of this month through COVAX, while Tunisia is due to receive 93,600 doses, said Rick Brennan, emergency director for the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region.

Two doses of the vaccine are recommended per person.

Medical personnel prepare to enter a COVID-19 intensive care unit at the Ariana Abderrahmen Mami hospital in Ariana, Tunisia, on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

The WHO set up COVAX along with the GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally.

However, there was a “very significant gap” between the planned vaccine rollout in wealthy countries and those that are lower-income or affected by conflict, Brennan said in an interview.

“Until the pharmaceutical companies and the wealthier countries fully resource COVAX, which is the mechanism that we have set up to distribute the vaccines to the poorer countries, those countries are going to be left behind,” he said in an interview.

“The availability and the finances aren’t at the level yet that they need to be. We’re well short,” he added.

Lags in vaccine provision for poorer countries increased the risk of the spread of coronavirus variants that could be more easily transmissible and harder to treat, Brennan said.

After approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, the WHO is working to assess other, cheaper vaccines that could be supplied through COVAX.

It is hoping to start vaccinations in all countries globally by early April and vaccinate high-risk populations by the middle of this year.

Separately, Chinese police have arrested more than 80 people who were making counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines, state media said, as the country races to inoculate millions before the Lunar New Year holiday.

The gang had been putting saline water into vials and selling them as COVID-19 vaccines in an operation that had been running since September last year, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Police swooped on several locations across Beijing and multiple cities in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong, seizing “more than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccines on the spot,” Xinhua said.

It has not been made public how many vaccines were sold, but police have traced where the vaccines ended up, it said.