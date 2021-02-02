World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOMALIA

Five killed in hotel attack

At least five people were killed in an hours-long al-Shabaab attack on a Mogadishu hotel that ended at about midnight on Sunday, police said. The al-Qaeda-linked militants detonated a car bomb at the entrance to the Hotel Afrik at a busy junction near the airport before gunmen stormed the hotel, exchanging fire with security personnel. Police spokesman Sadik Dudishe told a press conference that four attackers had also died. “Among the dead are five civilians and the gunmen — three of them shot and another who detonated himself. The death toll can be higher and some of the wounded people may succumb,” he said, adding that 10 people had been injured. The Ministry of Information said in a statement that one of the victims was well-known retired military official general Mohamed Nur Galal.

UNITED STATES

Twin polar bear cubs born

An eight-year-old polar bear named Suka has given birth to two cubs, though one is being raised by humans after early health issues, the Detroit Zoo announced in a press release. The unnamed twin cubs are the first polar bears to be born and raised at the zoo in more the 15 years. Suka gave birth to cubs in 2018 and 2019, but they did not survive. Though the announcement and details of the latest births came on Thursday, the cubs were born in November. The father is a 16-year-old polar bear named Nuka. The Detroit Free Press cited zoo officials as saying the rare separation of sibling cubs would help researchers study outcomes of cubs raised by humans versus those raised by their polar bear mothers.

UNITED STATES

Nobel prize for Kushner?

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were on Sunday nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the “Abraham Accords.” The deals were announced in a four-month span between August and last month. Nominating the pair of former deputies to then-president Donald Trump was US attorney Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School. Dershowitz had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year and said in a Jan. 20 comment in the Wall Street Journal that the Senate should dismiss the article of impeachment against Trump over the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol as he is no longer president. Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma snubs graft inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma yesterday said he would refuse to cooperate with a judicial panel that is probing graft during his nine-year rule in violation of an order by the nation’s top court. “The Commission Into Allegations of State Capture can expect no further cooperation from me in any of their processes,” Zuma said in a statement. “If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course. I do not fear being arrested, I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.” The Constitutional Court on Wednesday last week ruled that Zuma must testify before the panel headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Zuma, who has accused Zondo of bias and unsuccessfully sought his recusal, walked out of a panel hearing in November and refused to answer questions.