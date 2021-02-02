SOMALIA
Five killed in hotel attack
At least five people were killed in an hours-long al-Shabaab attack on a Mogadishu hotel that ended at about midnight on Sunday, police said. The al-Qaeda-linked militants detonated a car bomb at the entrance to the Hotel Afrik at a busy junction near the airport before gunmen stormed the hotel, exchanging fire with security personnel. Police spokesman Sadik Dudishe told a press conference that four attackers had also died. “Among the dead are five civilians and the gunmen — three of them shot and another who detonated himself. The death toll can be higher and some of the wounded people may succumb,” he said, adding that 10 people had been injured. The Ministry of Information said in a statement that one of the victims was well-known retired military official general Mohamed Nur Galal.
UNITED STATES
Twin polar bear cubs born
An eight-year-old polar bear named Suka has given birth to two cubs, though one is being raised by humans after early health issues, the Detroit Zoo announced in a press release. The unnamed twin cubs are the first polar bears to be born and raised at the zoo in more the 15 years. Suka gave birth to cubs in 2018 and 2019, but they did not survive. Though the announcement and details of the latest births came on Thursday, the cubs were born in November. The father is a 16-year-old polar bear named Nuka. The Detroit Free Press cited zoo officials as saying the rare separation of sibling cubs would help researchers study outcomes of cubs raised by humans versus those raised by their polar bear mothers.
UNITED STATES
Nobel prize for Kushner?
Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were on Sunday nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the “Abraham Accords.” The deals were announced in a four-month span between August and last month. Nominating the pair of former deputies to then-president Donald Trump was US attorney Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School. Dershowitz had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year and said in a Jan. 20 comment in the Wall Street Journal that the Senate should dismiss the article of impeachment against Trump over the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol as he is no longer president. Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
SOUTH AFRICA
Zuma snubs graft inquiry
Former president Jacob Zuma yesterday said he would refuse to cooperate with a judicial panel that is probing graft during his nine-year rule in violation of an order by the nation’s top court. “The Commission Into Allegations of State Capture can expect no further cooperation from me in any of their processes,” Zuma said in a statement. “If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course. I do not fear being arrested, I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.” The Constitutional Court on Wednesday last week ruled that Zuma must testify before the panel headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Zuma, who has accused Zondo of bias and unsuccessfully sought his recusal, walked out of a panel hearing in November and refused to answer questions.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter