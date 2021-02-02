A powerful winter storm was yesterday set to dump heavy snow along a stretch of the US east coast, including New York City, on Monday, after blanketing the nation’s capital.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 45cm to 60cm in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut.
The NWS warned New Yorkers to expect a snowfall rate of 5cm to 10cm per hour beginning yesterday, with “near blizzard” conditions closer to the coast.
Photo: Reuters
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a local state of emergency as the city of more than 8 million braced for the storm, restricting non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
“This winter storm will be dangerous with heavy snowfall and strong winds. If you can stay home, stay home,” he wrote on Twitter.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s expected arrival, allowing authorities to close roads, evacuate homes and commandeer equipment needed for public safety.
Public transportation throughout the state was suspended yesterday, in anticipation of the storm’s impact.
“Charge your devices, and if you experience a power outage — report it immediately,” he wrote on Twitter.
Philadelphia also declared a snow emergency, closing city government buildings and ordering residents to move their cars off snow emergency routes so the plows can get through.
“Philly, please be safe and look out for each other,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney wrote on Twitter.
The storm is expected to hit Maine today, where it is forecast to drop 20cm to 33cm of snow, as well as sleet.
It hit mountainous parts of California with more than 1.8m of snow and heavy rain last week.
The extreme weather led a chunk of Highway 1 to collapse into the sea, following a landslide in an area near the mountainous Big Sur coastline in the central part of the western state.
The snow later moved on to the Midwest, dumping about 20cm of snow in Chicago, the NWS said.
Snowfall began overnight Saturday to Sunday in Washington. A winter storm warning from the NWS predicted between 8cm to 13cm in the area around Washington and Baltimore, Maryland.
The storm is expected to continue in the region until today, capping off with a mixture of ice, sleet and freezing rain.
Washington residents hurried outside to enjoy the snow, building giant snowmen near the National Mall, going sledding and having snowball fights.
“I feel like a kid on Christmas,” said Emilee Truitt, a student from Alabama interning in the capital. “I woke up really giddy this morning, excited to go out and see the snow for the first time.”
