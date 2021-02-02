UN tells Libyan delegates to honor election promise

TEMPORARY GOVERNMENT: The delegates are to select a prime minister and three-member presidency council to guide the nation until elections on Dec. 24

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





Libyan delegates yesterday gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, to choose new temporary leaders for the war-scarred country, with the UN stressing the importance of respecting their commitment to hold elections in December.

The 75 participants at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum have until Friday to select a prime minister and a three-member presidency council from a list of 45 candidates.

The new leadership will then be tasked with guiding the oil-rich and conflict-ravaged North African country until elections scheduled for Dec. 24.

By picking that date, “you have put an indelible mark on the calendar,” UN Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams told the delegates.

“This decision was greeted with the overwhelming approval by your compatriots, and it is a commitment that must be honored at all costs,” she said.

“The Libyan people are behind you. They support you and they want you to succeed. They need you to succeed. Don’t let them down,” she said.

Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

The nation is split between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and its rival, the eastern-based House of Representatives backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

A fragile ceasefire agreed in Geneva in October has largely held, despite threats by Haftar to resume fighting.

The list of candidates unveiled on Saturday by the UN includes 21 names for the position of prime minister and 24 for the presidency council.

Williams said the temporary leader should strive towards national reconciliation and the restoration of democracy.

“This project is not about power sharing or dividing the cake,” she said.

“Rather it is to form a temporary government composed of patriots who agree to shoulder and to share the responsibility to put Libyan sovereignty and the security, prosperity and the welfare of the Libyan people above narrow interests,” she said.

After her introduction, the candidates began presenting themselves to the delegates via video link.

The list of candidates, including three women, was approved in political talks held in November between the 75 delegates selected by the UN to represent a broad cross section of Libyan society.

Among the names for prime minister are Fathi Bashagha, the powerful GNA minister of the interior, and the deputy prime minister of the Tripoli-based presidential council, Ahmad Meitig.

Nominations for the presidency council include GNA Minister of Defense Salahuddin al-Namroush and the head of the Tripoli-based High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri.

Council candidates include key powerbroker Aguila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, and Libyan Ambassador to Jordan Mohammed al-Bargathi.

The political talks started in mid-November in Tunisia, where the delegates were tasked with laying out a roadmap toward elections.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Jan. 19 hailed the “tangible progress” made in recent months to restore stability in Libya.