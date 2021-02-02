Thousands of Orthodox Israelis on Sunday thronged a pair of funerals for two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem, flouting the nation’s ban on large public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial funeral procession, for Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, who died at age 99, wended its way through the streets of Jerusalem in the latest display of Orthodox Israelis’ refusal to honor COVID-19 restrictions.
The phenomenon has undermined the nation’s aggressive vaccination campaign to bring a raging outbreak under control and threatened to hurt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March elections.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Two challengers accused Netanyahu of failing to enforce the law due to political pressure from his Orthodox political allies.
Densely packed throngs of people gathered outside the rabbi’s home, ignoring restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Many did not wear masks. Thousands of black-garbed Orthodox funeral-goers coursed past the city’s main entrance toward the cemetery where Soloveitchik was to be buried.
A handful of police officers blocked intersections to traffic to allow participants to pass, but appeared to take no action to prevent the illegal assembly.
Israeli media said Soloveitchik, a leading religious academic who headed a number of well-known seminaries, had recently suffered from COVID-19.
Later Sunday, thousands of Orthodox mourners attended the funeral of another respected rabbi, Yitzhok Scheiner, once again flouting the lockdown rules.
Scheiner, 98, also died from COVID-19, reports said.
Alon Halfon, a Jerusalem police official, told Channel 13 TV that police had little choice but to allow the massive procession for Soloveitchik to proceed.
He said police action had helped reduce the crowd size and that about 100 tickets were issued for health breaches.
However, in such a densely packed environment, with children among the crowd, attempting to disperse the crowd would have been “unwise and dangerous,” he said.
The Israeli Ministry of Health has recorded more than 640,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 4,745 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Israel has vaccinated more than 3 million of its citizens, one of the highest rates per capita in the world.
Health experts say it could take several weeks for the vaccination campaign to have an effect on infection and hospitalization rates.
The Israeli Cabinet late on Sunday voted to extend a nationwide lockdown until at least Friday, and possibly longer.
The government last month imposed the movement restrictions and closure of schools and non-essential businesses last month in an effort to clamp down on the runaway pandemic.
The Cabinet also said a ban on virtually all incoming and outgoing air traffic would remain in effect another week.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter